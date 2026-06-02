Nottawasaga Resort and Conference Centre in Alliston, Ont., as Team Panama's Base Camp for FIFA World Cup

The Nottawasaga Resort and Conference Centre in Alliston, Ont., will serve as Team Panama's base camp for the FIFA World Cup, hosting soccer's biggest stage. CBC's Lane Harrison explains how the resort secured its place on soccer's biggest stage.

About 90 minutes north of Toronto, nestled between farmers' fields and 36 holes of golf is a soccer pitch fit for the sport's biggest stage.

The Nottawasaga Resort and Conference Centre in Alliston, Ont. , will serve as Team Panama's base camp for the FIFA World Cup. CBC's Lane Harrison explains how the resort secured its place on soccer's biggest stage. Decades ago, resort founder Lou Biffis came to Canada with five dollars in his pocket and a passion for soccer, his son told CBC News.

The last time the men's World Cup was played in North America, the German squad stayed at the resort to prepare. The visits didn't stop there. Both the men's and women's Canadian teams, the women's American team and the women's Australian team played in the same spot next Ontario Highway 89. Even though the resort is experienced in hosting the world's best, the harsh and seemingly unending winter of 2026 made the preparations stressful.

The field was torn up in November 2025, to make way for underground drainage, a revamped irrigation system and a certain specified slope. When new pipes had to be laid, frozen ground stood in the way. But when the ground melted, it became too mushy for machinery needed for other work. In the spring, FIFA-approved grass had to be laid, cut to 23 millimetres.

The excitement extends beyond the resort, according to Town of New Tecumseth Mayor Richard Norcross. Starting Tuesday at noon, residents of New Tecumseth will be able to register for a Team Panama community training session at the resort set to be held on June 11. It will give fans nearby a chance to watch the World Cup team train up close.

Panama will play its first two games of the tournament in Toronto against Ghana and Croatia, before heading to New Jersey to take on England





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Soccer FIFA World Cup Team Panama Nottawasaga Resort And Conference Centre Alliston Ont. Canada Soccer World-Class Training Facilities Base Camp German Squad Women's Canadian Teams Women's American Team Women's Australian Team New Tecumseth Town Of New Tecumseth Mayor Richard Norcross Community Training Session Team Panama Community Training Session June 11

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