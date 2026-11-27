Notre Dame Pride faces Raymond Comets in 5A provincial football final. Coach Dave Diluzio and receiver Nico Civitarese lead squad seeking redemption after last year loss.

Notre Dame Pride senior boys football team is preparing for a crucial provincial championship matchup against Raymond Comets in the 5A final. The game is scheduled for this weekend at the Methanex Bowl in Medicine Hat, marking a significant milestone in the program's storied history. Notre Dame Pride is aiming to secure their sixth provincial high school football championship title in recent years. This opportunity represents the culmination of a highly successful season defined by resilience and strategic excellence.

The Path to the Provincial Final Game

Notre Dame Pride concluded the regular season with an impressive five-win and one-loss record. The team advanced through the playoff brackets by defeating Ernest Manning with a decisive 27-9 score to claim the Division 1 championship. Following that victory, they overcame St. Francis in the provincial semi-final with a narrow 15-7 margin. These wins secured their spot in the provincial football final, where they will face Raymond Comets in a high-stakes contest. The journey from the regular season to the final game required consistent performance and tactical discipline.

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Nico Civitarese Leads Team Seeking Redemption

Receiver Nico Civitarese is entering his final year of high school football at Notre Dame Pride. He has participated in a provincial final before, but the team lost to Ernest Manning last season, a result that remains a motivating factor for the squad. Civitarese acknowledges that Raymond Comets presents a formidable challenge, noting their tendency to utilize complex trick plays and maintain hard-nosed competitiveness until the final whistle. He emphasizes that the current roster is potentially stronger than the previous year's team, which experienced the heartbreak of losing the championship game. The desire to hoist the trophy this weekend drives the players to overcome past disappointments.

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Coach Dave Diluzio Highlights Program Tradition

Head coach Dave Diluzio has been a central figure in the success of the Notre Dame Pride football program. He attributes the team's continued excellence to the quality of players recruited to the building and their dedication. Diluzio expressed pride in the institution's rich tradition of winning, citing previous championships in 2007, 2008, 2012, 2013, and 2014. He views the current opportunity as a chance for a new group of student-athletes to create their own legacy within that history. His leadership has guided the team through multiple playoff runs and championship appearances over the years.

Match Details and Venue Specifications

The provincial football final between Notre Dame Pride and Raymond Comets will take place at the Methanex Bowl in Medicine Hat. Kickoff for the 5A championship game is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday. Fans and supporters can witness the final determination of the provincial high school football champion at this venue. The event serves as the culmination of the competitive season for all participating schools. Attendance is expected to be high given the historical significance of Notre Dame's pursuit of a sixth title.