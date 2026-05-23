Notable MMA matches in PFL MENA 9

Recap of key fights from PFL MENA 9, including talk of Inoue and Alves' close fight in the bantamweight class, Adjung's dominant win over Sasu and Hadley's fight for which he retreated to butt scoot position and landed clean strikes, prompting ref restarts. Notable finishes: - Atangana: KO'd Gooden with head kick. - Heldjerly Atangana: Dazed and bloodied American with a head kick, pushed him to the fence and let fly with power punches from both hands. - Adjoudj: Won using kicks and power control.

Habirora defeated Hadley via TKO, Atangana and Gooden both beat their American opponents by TKO with power strikes, Inoue and Alves engaged in a close fight in the bantamweight class with Inoue emerging victorious with a split decision and Adjoudj recording a dominant win over Sasu , the latter being unable to handle kicks.

Notable fights include: - Atangana: Head kick KO'd Gooden. - Adjoudj: Dominant win using his height advantage and kicks. - Inoue and Alves: Their fight was extremely close with Inoue winning via split decision. - Hadley: Retreating to butt scoot position, French fighter landed clean strikes, prompting referee restarts. - Adalton Contes: Ex-Bellator champion retires after recent loss





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MMA PFL MENA 9 Hadley Hadley Hadley Inoue Alves Adjoudj Sasu Contes

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