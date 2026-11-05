Calgary mayor calls federal budget disappointing with no direct funding commitments

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas says Budget 2026 contains no direct commitments for the city, including no funding for infrastructure or tariff relief, despite a $52-billion infrastructure deficit.

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas says Canada's next federal budget is missing direct commitments for the city. Budget 2026 was tabled in the House of Commons on Thursday, with $142.1 billion in spending largely driven by new tax incentives and affordability measures.

Farkas says the budget contained little mention of Calgary and featured no commitments to funding requests council made months ago when asked for federal budget input. Honestly, it is a bit disappointing and actually laughable, Farkas told reporters at City Hall on Thursday afternoon. Farkas said Calgary's stated priorities for federal funding include municipal tariff relief. The city is exposed to at least $400 million as part of retaliatory tariffs the federal government has implemented.

Also read Calgary Mayor Disappointed by Lack of Specific Funding in Federal Budget 2026

Calgary Mayor Criticizes Missing Infrastructure Funding

These costs are ultimately born out by local taxpayers, Farkas said. It is a material amount of impact that the federal government is incurring on local municipalities. Farkas added the budget did not earmark any specific funding for critical infrastructure spending in Calgary. The city has outlined that as a priority as it continues to grapple with problems posed by the beleaguered Bearspaw South feeder main.

The budget featured several mentions of funds being directed to infrastructure and transportation more generally. But Farkas said not seeing a commitment to the city is disappointing. That is especially true, the mayor said, as the city faces a $52-billion infrastructure deficit over the next 10 years. We need that federal and provincial participation to be able to catch up on and keep our water utility safe and reliable, he said.

While it could be the case Ottawa is waiting to release information about future infrastructure projects paid for by more generic funding streams, having a commitment to federal dollars on a per capita basis would ease the city's approach into budget deliberations. The budget's $142.1 billion in spending is largely driven by new tax incentives and affordability measures. The Carney government added the new spending to spur economic growth and address affordability.

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Farkas's comments came the same day the budget was tabled. He spoke at City Hall on Thursday afternoon, hours after the document was presented in the House of Commons. The mayor's criticism centers on what he describes as a lack of direct support for Calgary. He said council made specific requests months ago when the federal government asked for budget input.

Bearspaw South Main Highlights Federal Support Gap

Those requests included municipal tariff relief and funding for critical infrastructure. Farkas said neither appears in the budget. The city's exposure to retaliatory tariffs is at least $400 million. Farkas said those costs fall on local taxpayers.

He also pointed to the Bearspaw South feeder main as an example of why federal infrastructure funding is needed. The city has been dealing with problems related to that water main. The $52-billion infrastructure deficit over the next 10 years is a key concern. Farkas said federal and provincial participation is needed to catch up and keep the water utility safe and reliable.

He said a per capita commitment to federal dollars would help the city as it approaches budget deliberations. He acknowledged Ottawa may be waiting to release information about future projects paid for by more generic funding streams. But he said not seeing a commitment to Calgary in the budget is disappointing. He called the document laughable in his remarks to reporters.

The budget included several mentions of funds for infrastructure and transportation more generally. However, Farkas said there was no specific earmark for Calgary. The mayor's comments reflect ongoing concerns about how federal spending affects municipalities. Calgary has been seeking direct support for its priorities.

Farkas said the city needs federal and provincial participation to address its infrastructure needs. He said that is especially true for the water utility. The budget was tabled on Thursday. It includes $142.1 billion in spending.

Carney Government Tax Incentives Draw Calgary Criticism

The spending is largely driven by new tax incentives and affordability measures. The Carney government added the new spending to spur economic growth and address affordability. Farkas said the budget does not do enough for Calgary. He said the lack of direct commitments is disappointing.

He also said it is laughable. Farkas said Calgary's priorities for federal funding include municipal tariff relief. The city is exposed to at least $400 million as part of retaliatory tariffs. He said those costs are ultimately born out by local taxpayers.

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He said it is a material amount of impact. Farkas said the budget did not earmark any specific funding for critical infrastructure spending in Calgary. The city has outlined that as a priority. The city continues to grapple with problems posed by the beleaguered Bearspaw South feeder main.

Farkas said federal and provincial participation is needed to keep the water utility safe and reliable. The city faces a $52-billion infrastructure deficit over the next 10 years. Farkas said that makes federal funding even more important. He said a per capita commitment to federal dollars would ease the city's approach into budget deliberations.

He said Ottawa may be waiting to release information about future projects. But he said not seeing a commitment to the city is disappointing. He said the budget contained little mention of Calgary. Farkas made the comments at City Hall on Thursday afternoon.

Municipal Tariff Relief Costs Burden Local Taxpayers

The budget was tabled in the House of Commons on Thursday. The budget includes $142.1 billion in spending. It is largely driven by new tax incentives and affordability measures. The Carney government added the new spending to spur economic growth and address affordability.

Farkas said the budget is missing direct commitments for Calgary. He said council made funding requests months ago when asked for federal budget input. He said those requests are not reflected in the budget. Farkas said the city's priorities include municipal tariff relief.

He said Calgary is exposed to at least $400 million as part of retaliatory tariffs. He said those costs are ultimately born out by local taxpayers. He said the federal government is incurring a material amount of impact on local municipalities. Farkas said the budget did not earmark any specific funding for critical infrastructure spending in Calgary.

He said the city has outlined that as a priority. He said the city continues to grapple with problems posed by the beleaguered Bearspaw South feeder main. He said federal and provincial participation is needed to catch up and keep the water utility safe and reliable. The city faces a $52-billion infrastructure deficit over the next 10 years.

Farkas said that is why federal funding is needed. He said a per capita commitment to federal dollars would ease the city's approach into budget deliberations. He said Ottawa may be waiting to release information about future infrastructure projects paid for by more generic funding streams. But he said not seeing a commitment to the city is disappointing.

He said the budget contained little mention of Calgary and featured no commitments to funding requests council made months ago.