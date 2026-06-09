NOSM University Awards Inaugural Honorary Degrees to Healthcare Pioneers Fiddler and Lacroix

Elder Theresa Fiddler and Maureen Lacroix recognized for transformative work in Indigenous health advocacy and cancer care in Northern Ontario.

Two influential figures in Northern Ontario healthcare, Elder Theresa Fiddler and Maureen Lacroix, were recently honored with the first-ever honorary degree s from the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) University.

The degrees were awarded at separate convocation ceremonies in Thunder Bay and Sudbury in May. The recognition celebrates their transformative impact on healthcare systems and community connections in the region. Fiddler and Lacroix have each played pivotal roles in reshaping medical education and services, particularly for Indigenous and Northern communities. Their work aligns with NOSM University's mission to address the unique health needs of the North, fostering a more inclusive and responsive healthcare environment.

Elder Theresa Fiddler, an Anishinaabe Elder from the Lac Seul First Nation, has dedicated decades to advocating for Indigenous health rights and cultural safety. Her activism traces back to the 1988 Hunger Strike at the Sioux Lookout Indian Zone Hospital, a landmark protest against the segregated Indian hospital system.

The strike, which she supported and guided, led to federal investigations and systemic reforms, culminating in the creation of the Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre, a facility that integrates Indigenous traditional healing with Western medicine. Fiddler has also challenged the harmful thrifty gene myth, which falsely suggests Indigenous peoples are genetically prone to type 2 diabetes, emphasizing instead the role of social determinants and colonization.

She serves as an Elder for several Indigenous organizations, including the Chiefs of Ontario and the Nishnawbe Aski Nation Women's Council, and has been instrumental in developing NOSM University's integrated community experience program. This program immerses first-year medical students in Indigenous cultures, promoting cultural competency and empathy. Her honorary degree was awarded at the Thunder Bay convocation. Maureen Lacroix, a founding member of NOSM University's board of directors, has been a trailblazer in healthcare governance and cancer care.

She was the first woman to chair both the Laurentian Hospital board and later the Laurentian University board. Her leadership extended to the Northern Cancer Research Foundation, where she forged partnerships between Health Sciences North, Laurentian University, and the Cancer Centre. She launched the Research Chair in Cancer Solutions, advancing research tailored to Northern communities. Lacroix's advocacy ensured that health care institutions prioritize Northern needs, shaping NOSM University's philosophy.

Her honorary degree was presented at the Sudbury convocation on May 29. NOSM University's Provost and Vice-President, Céline Larivière, noted that the university began awarding honorary degrees since becoming a standalone institution in 2022, with plans for annual recognition. Nominations for future honorary degrees are accepted via the university's website. Both Fiddler and Lacroix exemplify the community-driven leadership that NOSM University aims to foster, inspiring future healthcare professionals to serve with dedication and cultural humility





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