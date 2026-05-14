NOSM University appoints Lance Dyll as new vice-president, finance and operations

NOSM University has named Lance Dyll as its new vice-president, finance and operations, succeeding Ray Hunt who leaves on August 31.

NOSM University has appointed Lance Dyll as its new vice-president, finance and operations , effective September 1. Dyll, with extensive leadership experience in both the public and private sectors, brings a strong background in finance and operations .

He succeeds Ray Hunt, who is leaving his post as vice-president of administration and Chief Operating Officer on August 31. The medical school emphasized Dyll's strong alignment with the university's mission, values, and strategic plan. Lance Dyll commented that he was honored to join NOSM University and look forward to working with colleagues, students, faculty, staff, and communities across Northern Ontario





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NOSM University Lance Dyll Vice-President Finance And Operations Ray Hunt

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