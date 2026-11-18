Norwegian Cruise Line has dropped 17 Halifax port calls on Norwegian Breakaway in 2026 to add an extra night in Bermuda, citing guest feedback, while the Port of Halifax still expects 173 ship visits.

Norwegian Cruise Line will remove 17 Halifax port stops from its 2026 schedule and use the time for an extra night in Bermuda, the company said, citing guest feedback.

The change affects sailings of the Norwegian Breakaway during the 2026 spring and summer season. Those trips had been scheduled to visit both Halifax and Bermuda. Instead, the ship will skip Nova Scotia on those itineraries and spend an additional night at the Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda. A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line said Halifax will remain a port stop on the company's other cruise trips to Canada and New England through next year and into 2028.

Also read Norwegian Cruise Line Removes Halifax Stops From Norwegian Breakaway Itinerary For Bermuda Time

The Breakaway is also scheduled to return to Halifax during the fall cruise season, the line said. The Port of Halifax said cruise itineraries change for many reasons and that it is pleased various cruise ships will make 173 stops in the city's port from April to November. Lori MacLean, a spokesperson for the Port of Halifax, said the city is a highly regarded cruise ship destination where guests enjoy a warm welcome and a vibrant, walkable waterfront.

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Bermuda Replaces Halifax Stops

The cancellation was first reported by The Canadian Press on Nov. 18, 2026. The same date was carried in an Associated Press photo caption showing the Norwegian Getaway departing Port Miami on Jan. 15, 2026. Norwegian Cruise Line did not provide additional details about how many booked passengers would be affected or whether replacement ports would be added to the changed itineraries.

The company said the decision followed feedback from guests and was not a reflection on Halifax as a destination. Halifax remains a regular stop for several other cruise lines operating in Atlantic Canada, and the port authority said the overall 2026 season remains strong. The 173 scheduled stops from April to November represent a range of vessels and cruise brands, according to the Port of Halifax.

Cruise industry analysts note that itinerary shifts are common as lines balance fuel costs, port fees, passenger demand and time at sea. For Halifax, the loss of 17 Breakaway calls is partly offset by other ships still scheduled to visit the city during the spring, summer and fall. Local tourism operators said they will continue to market the city's waterfront, history and walkable downtown to cruise passengers.

Port Authority Remains Optimistic

The Port of Halifax said it will keep working with cruise partners to attract ships and maintain the city's reputation as a welcoming destination. The Norwegian Breakaway will still make Halifax calls in the fall 2026 season as part of its Canada and New England deployments. Norwegian Cruise Line said its broader Canada and New England program remains in place for 2026 through 2028, with Halifax included on other itineraries.

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The company did not say whether the 17 canceled stops would be replaced with other Canadian ports. Bermuda's Royal Naval Dockyard will gain the extra overnight stays, giving passengers more time at the island destination. The change applies only to the specific 2026 spring and summer Breakaway sailings that had paired Halifax with Bermuda. Passengers booked on affected trips are being notified by the cruise line, according to standard practice for itinerary changes.

Industry Trends And Future Plans

Halifax officials said the city continues to be a highly regarded cruise destination and that they expect a busy season with the 173 confirmed port calls. The port's April-to-November cruise window remains the core of the local season, bringing thousands of visitors to the waterfront and nearby businesses. Norwegian Cruise Line said the guest feedback that prompted the change focused on adding more time in Bermuda rather than removing Halifax from its network entirely.

The line said Halifax will remain part of its other Canada and New England cruises through 2027 and into 2028. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026.