Norwegian Cruise Line has cancelled 17 Halifax port calls for 2026, adding extra Bermuda nights instead, while the Port of Halifax still expects 173 ship visits from April to November.

Norwegian Cruise Line has dropped 17 stops in Halifax next year in favour of more time in Bermuda, saying the cancellations were in response to guest feedback.

Some trips on the cruise ship Norwegian Breakaway, which had stopped in both Halifax and Bermuda during the 2026 spring and summer season, will skip Nova Scotia and spend an extra night at the Royal Naval Dockyard in Bermuda next spring and summer. The change affects 17 scheduled Halifax calls in 2026. The Breakaway will instead extend its stays in Bermuda during the spring and summer months.

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Halifax Port Stays Open For Other Trips

A spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line says Halifax will remain a port stop on its other cruise trips to Canada and New England throughout next year and into 2028. The Breakaway will return to Halifax during the fall cruise season, according to the cruise line. The Port of Halifax says cruise itineraries change for many reasons, and they are pleased various cruise ships will make 173 stops in the citys port from April to November.

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Lori MacLean, a spokesperson for the Port of Halifax, says the city is a highly regarded cruise ship destination where guests enjoy a warm welcome and a vibrant, walkable waterfront. The latest development was reported on Nov. 18, 2026, with the story first published by The Canadian Press that same day. The Norwegian Cruise Line ship Norwegian Getaway departs from Port Miami on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, in Miami, according to an Associated Press photo by Lynne Sladky.

Norwegian Cruise Line has not said whether the dropped Halifax stops will affect other ships in its fleet beyond the Breakaway. The cruise line said the decision to add more time in Bermuda was based on what guests want during their spring and summer voyages. Halifax remains a key Canadian port for other Norwegian Cruise Line trips to Canada and New England, the company said.

Port Expects Busy Cruise Season

Cruise itineraries are routinely adjusted by operators, and the Port of Halifax said such changes happen for many reasons. The port said it still expects a busy season with 173 cruise ship stops between April and November. MacLean said Halifax is well regarded by cruise guests and offers a warm welcome along with a vibrant, walkable waterfront. The Breakaway will be back in Halifax later in 2026 during the fall cruise season.

Norwegian Cruise Line said the extra night in Bermuda will be spent at the Royal Naval Dockyard. The 17 cancelled stops were part of the 2026 spring and summer schedule for the Breakaway. The cruise line confirmed the changes after guest feedback, which it said drove the decision to favour Bermuda over Halifax for those specific sailings. Other Norwegian Cruise Line trips to Canada and New England will continue to include Halifax through next year and into 2028.

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The Port of Halifax said it is pleased with the overall number of ship visits scheduled for the citys port from April to November. The story was first published by The Canadian Press on Nov. 18, 2026.