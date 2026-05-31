Norway Stuns Canada with Overtime Victory to Win First World Championship Bronze Medal

In a historic upset, Norway defeated Canada 3-2 in overtime to claim the bronze medal at the IIHF World Championship in Zurich. Noah Steen scored the decisive goal, marking Norway's first-ever medal at the men's world championship. Canada, a traditional powerhouse, saw Robert Thomas score twice in the final minutes to force overtime but ultimately fell short, extending their medal drought at the tournament to three years.

In a stunning display of determination and skill, Norway secured a historic 3-2 overtime victory over Canada on Sunday to capture the bronze medal at the IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championship in Zurich, Switzerland.

The win marks Norway's first-ever medal at the men's world championship, a monumental achievement for a nation not traditionally recognized among hockey's elite. The game's defining moment came at the 3:32 mark of the extra session when Noah Steen netted the decisive goal, sparking jubilant celebrations for the Norwegian team and their supporters. Canada, a 28-time gold medalist at the tournament, had fought back valiantly in the final minutes of regulation time.

Trailing 2-0, Robert Thomas scored twice in the final 1:16 to force overtime, showcasing the resilience that has long defined Canadian hockey. However, the crucial momentum shift was not enough to overcome a disciplined and committed Norwegian squad that ultimately capitalised on its opportunity in the extra period. Canadian head coach Misha Donskov offered a candid assessment of his team's performance, acknowledging Canada's failure to deliver a complete 60-minute effort.

"It took too long to get to our game today," Donskov remarked. "We got to it in stretches towards the end of the second and in the third period, but it was not a complete 60-minute effort for our group. I give (Norway) a lot of credit because they played with a lot of pride and commitment.

" The loss extends Canada's medal drought at the world championship to three consecutive years, a rare period of underachievement for a nation with a storied history in the tournament. Goaltender Jet Greaves put forth a strong performance for Canada, stopping 21 shots. He finished the championship with a commendable .919 save percentage and a 1.88 goals-against average.

Canadian captain Macklin Celebrini, the 19-year-old forward from the NHL's San Jose Sharks, was the team's scoring leader with 14 points (six goals, eight assists). Celebrini reflected on the tournament with a sense of missed potential, stating, "(Norway) played a great game, and they came out hard just like we thought they were going to...

When you look back on the tournament, I feel like we had a little more to give, and it is unfortunate the way that it ended.

" Norway's path to the bronze medal was defined by consistent excellence. The team finished the preliminary round atop Group B, recording victories over Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Norway, Slovenia, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic. They advanced to the semifinals with a convincing 4-0 shutout of the United States before falling to Finland. That set the stage for the bronze medal showdown, where they executed a perfect game plan to topple the North American giant.

The result is a watershed moment for Norwegian hockey. While the nation has produced notable NHL talent, this podium finish elevates the program onto the global stage and serves as inspiration for future generations. For Canada, the defeat prompts difficult questions about consistency and preparation, even as they boast a roster filled with world-class talent and outstanding leadership. With 28 gold medals, 16 silvers, and now a seventh bronze to their name, Canada's overall championship legacy remains unmatched.

However, the team's recent struggles underscore the increasing parity and competitive depth within international hockey. As the final buzzer sounded in Zurich, the contrasting emotions were palpable. The Norwegian players, draped in their national colours, celebrated a breakthrough that will be remembered for decades. The Canadian players, left to ponder what might have been, grappled with the harsh reality of a tournament that concluded without a medal.

Yet, in the spirit of the sport, both teams demonstrated the heart and skill that make the IIHF World Championship a premier event in the hockey calendar





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