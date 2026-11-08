Norway says IIHF removed it from world juniors to make room for Russia

The Norwegian Ice Hockey Association says it has been bumped from the world junior championships in Canada after a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling reinstated Russia, though Canada may bar the Russian team from entering.

The Norwegian Ice Hockey Association said Sunday it has been informed that it is being bumped by Russia from competing in the world junior championships in Canada, a decision that creates further uncertainty involving the 10-nation tournament.

The switch, the NIHA said, comes after the Court of Arbitration for Sport recently reinstated Russian hockey teams to compete internationally, beginning with the world juniors set to open in Alberta on Dec. 26. There remain complications in the decision, which has yet to be formally announced by the International Ice Hockey Federation. The IIHF website still includes Norway as a participant in the tournament featuring the top men's players under age 20.

Also read Norway Removed from 2027 World Junior Championship as Russia Takes Spot

Canada Blocks Russian Entry

Russia is not guaranteed of competing after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he will bar the team from entering Canada, leaving open the possibility of Norway still being included. The situation is still unclear, Norway's ice hockey secretary general Peter Salsten said in a statement posted on the association's website and translated from Norwegian to English. This makes us hope that the last word has not been said about our participation in Canada, he said.

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Other complicating factors involve six nations, including Norway, vowing to boycott games against Russia as long as the war in Ukraine is ongoing. Several long-time corporate sponsors also have said they will drop out if Russia competes. Norway acknowledged that the IIHF has been handcuffed by the court's ruling. As the 10th-ranked team entering the tournament, Norway said it was relegated to the 1A Division to open the spot for Russia.

The Russians haven't competed in the tournament since a fourth-place finish in 2021, with their ban beginning after the nation invaded Ukraine in February 2022. We are aware of the status and the measures the IIHF feels compelled to take, and will await further information from the IIHF in the coming days, Salsten said. This also clearly shows all the practical challenges and immediate consequences for everyone involved when countries are reinstated immediately, he said.

Tournament Details Remain Unclear

The tournament is set to open in Alberta on Dec. 26 with the top under-20 men's players. The IIHF has not formally announced the change, and its website still lists Norway among the participants. Canada's position adds another layer of uncertainty. Carney has said he will bar the Russian team from entering Canada, which could leave Norway in the field if Russia cannot travel.

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The Norwegian announcement was first reported by The Associated Press. The story was published on November 08, 2026, and was reported by John Wawrow of The Associated Press. Norway's players recently celebrated winning the bronze medal in the ice hockey match between Canada and Norway at the 2026 IIHF Men's Ice Hockey World Championship in Zurich, Switzerland, on May 31, 2026.

The IIHF has faced pressure from multiple directions: the court ruling requires Russia's reinstatement, while Canada's immigration stance, the boycott pledges of six nations, and sponsor threats all complicate whether Russia can actually play. Norway said it is waiting for the IIHF to provide further information in the coming days before the tournament opens in Alberta. For now, the IIHF website continues to list Norway as a participant, even as Norway says it has been told it is out.