Norway national football team announces final call up of uncapped goalkeeper Sander Tangvik, Team finishes preparations ahead of World Cup debut against Iraq in Boston and Senegal and France.

Norway national football team calls up Sander Tangvik for World Cup , Amid changes to the squad amid several player injuries, Joachim Lofven's government announced that they have recognized all the players who represent the country, following several months of calling into question the eligibility of one player ;; Norway prepares to make World Cup debut in Boston and also appointed Sondre Langas and other Norway football news over the past few months.

, The Norway national football team will start their World Cup campaign in Boston in June against in Iraq on June 16 and will meet Senegal and France in the following matches





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Norway World Cup Football Sander Tangvik National Team Iraq Senegal France Erling Haaland Jorgen Strand Larsen Antonio Nusa Alexander Sorloth Joachim Lofven Government

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