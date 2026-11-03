Norway joins Finland in boycotting hockey world championship games against Russia

Norway has joined Finland in pledging to boycott games against Russia at the ice hockey world championship after a sports court ruling reinstated Russian teams. The decision deepens a rift in the sport and raises security concerns for players and staff.

Norway has joined Finland in pledging to boycott games against Russia at the ice hockey world championship. The Norwegian Ice Hockey Association announced the decision on Tuesday.

This came after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled last week that the International Ice Hockey Federation must reinstate Russian teams. The ruling affects events in the 2026-27 season, including the men's and women's world championships. It begins with the world juniors starting next month in Canada. Russia had been banned from international ice hockey competitions since 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine.

Also read Finland says its national teams won't play against Russia in hockey tournaments

In a statement, the Norwegian Ice Hockey Association said: Our position is that Russia should be excluded from all international championships as long as the war in Ukraine continues and remains unchanged. At the same time, this decision is based on our responsibility to protect the safety and wellbeing of our players, team staff and their families. We believe that playing Russia under the current circumstances could expose our players and team staff to significant security risks.

Advertisement

Norway Cites Player Safety

Our priority is therefore their health, wellbeing and personal safety. Norway only referred to the men's world championship in May in its statement. It said its team would play other games in the tournament. It was not immediately clear if the decision also applies to world juniors.

Finland announced Monday it is rallying other nations to boycott games against Russia. With Norway joining, at least one team in each of the two groups at the men's world championship has now pledged not to play Russia. Reports in Latvian media have indicated Latvia could refuse to play Russia as well. Germany could pull out of hosting the men's world championship next year over concerns about costs and security.

Wider Boycott And Event Impact

A longtime tournament sponsor has demanded its logo no longer be shown. Junior tournaments are also affected. The Finnish city of Turku said it will not co-host next year's world juniors if Russia participates. The Czech government could bar Russian players entry for the women's under-18 world championship there in January.

The women's world championship starting in Denmark this week is not affected by the CAS ruling. It is going ahead without Russia. It remains unclear how Russia will be included in the men's and women's world championships. Adding another team will make for uneven groups and longer tournaments.