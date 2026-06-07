Northside Volkswagen Hosts Car Wash Fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sault Ste. Marie

Motorists lined up for car washes at Northside Volkswagen this week for a good cause. The dealership held a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday. Mike Storozuk, Northside Volkswagen's service concierge and a Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sault Ste. Marie member, helped organize the fundraiser along with his fellow Big Brothers and Big Sisters. The fundraiser aimed to drive community support for the mentoring program and raise funds for recruitment, screening, training of mentors, and specialized programming.

Motorists turned out in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Sault Ste. Marie as Northside Volkswagen hosted a car wash fundraiser. The event, organized by Mike Storozuk, service concierge at the dealership and a member of the local Big Brothers Big Sisters organization, aimed to drive community support for the mentoring program.

Storozuk, who was a 'Big' from 2015 to 2020, understands firsthand the impact of mentoring on young lives. His Little Brother, who had complex mental health needs, benefited from their regular outings and Storozuk's patient listening.

'He needed a person who would listen, who would enable him to translate his thoughts,' Storozuk recalled. The fundraiser, with no specific target, sought to raise funds for recruitment, screening, training of mentors, and specialized programming.

'Any dollar value donated is impactful,' Storozuk said, as Big Brothers Big Sisters creates 'ripples of impact' in young lives. Currently, around 40 youth are matched with mentors, but 70 more await matches. Storozuk, now a board member, emphasizes the need for more mentors to support the organization's mission of enabling life-changing mentoring relationships





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Big Brothers Big Sisters Sault Ste. Marie Fundraiser Mentoring Northside Volkswagen Car Wash

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