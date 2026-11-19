Ontario Northland's Northlander train will resume service between Toronto and Cochrane on Dec. 10, with tickets on sale Nov. 26 and more than $100 million invested by the province.

Ontario Northland's Northlander passenger rail service will return on Dec. 10, reconnecting Toronto and northeastern Ontario by rail for the first time in more than 14 years.

The train will operate between Toronto's Union Station and Cochrane, serving 16 communities along a route of more than 800 kilometres. Service will roll out in phases, beginning with four round trips per week, with increased service to be explored in 2027. Tickets will be available starting Nov. 26. Passengers can book through the Ontario Northland website, over the phone and in person at designated ticket counters and agency locations.

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Northlander Train Features And Amenities

The new Northlander trains have 169 seats and feature comfortable seating, wide aisles, at-seat food service, Wi-Fi, charging ports, accessible seating and accessible washrooms, as well as an upgraded Northlander+ travel option. Ontario Northland said all Northlander trains have undergone rigorous testing along the route corridor to ensure systems function correctly under operational conditions and meet safety, performance and regulatory requirements. The Northlander will connect with Ontario Northland's existing motor coach network and the Polar Bear Express.

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At Union Station, passengers can connect to GO Transit and the UP Express, providing travel options across the Greater Toronto Area and a connection to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Government Investment And Official Reactions

"The launch of the Northlander represents a new era of connection and opportunity for Ontario," said Chad Evans, chief executive officer of Ontario Northland, in a news release. "Our team has worked hard to reach this milestone, and we are excited for what lies ahead. " Ontario Northland says it has undertaken extensive preparations to restore passenger rail service, supported by more than $100 million in provincial investment in rail infrastructure along the corridor.

Work includes station upgrades, reconstructed platforms, new shelters and rail infrastructure improvements.

"The launch of the Northlander reflects years of hard work and collaboration between local communities, Ontario Northland employees and the province," said Al Spacek, chair of the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission. Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria told CTV News the service was cancelled by the previous Liberal government and that the province has been working to restore it since 2018.

Travel Times And Community Benefits

"We heard loud and clear that the people in the north wanted another mode of transportation," Sarkaria said in an interview. "They wanted the Northlander to come back. " Sarkaria said the route will serve communities including Timmins and North Bay, with the trip from Union Station to the end of the line taking 12 hours. He said the service can be used for health appointments, visits and tourism, and offers economic development potential for the province.

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"We know that there's enormous potential in northern Ontario, and we know that one of the ways to enable that growth is having better transportation," Sarkaria said. Asked about sustainability, Sarkaria pointed to awareness efforts and consultations with communities along the route.

Infrastructure Rehabilitation And Usage Confidence

"We're very confident that there will be a high usage of the Northlander and we'll continue to invest in it," he said. Asked why the project took eight years, Sarkaria said about 800 kilometres of track were involved, with more than 500 kilometres already rehabilitated.

"Much of the work that we've done in the past has been about station creation, building stations," he said. "It's about track rehabilitation. " Ontario Northland said the schedule was developed through consultations with communities along the corridor, which indicated a preference for morning arrival in Toronto and an evening northbound departure. The company said feedback on timing and usage patterns will be monitored after launch and will inform any service enhancements.

The Ontario government has also introduced the Provincial Rideshare Framework, intended to enable additional local transportation options in designated communities between Gravenhurst and Cochrane and help address gaps in first- and last-mile connections. With files from CTV's Queen's Park Bureau Chief Siobhan Morris