Northland Restaurant Group filed a civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court against six current and former XTM directors and officers, seeking over $2.1 million in damages for alleged missing employee tips after XTM pooled client funds in a single account.

Northland Restaurant Group, the B.C. corporation that owns Shark Club, Moxies, and several other Canadian restaurant chains, is suing six current and former leaders of the defunct electronic payments company XTM.

The lawsuit seeks more than $2.1 million in damages over alleged missing employee tips. The notice of civil claim was filed in B.C. Supreme Court last week. It alleges that the six defendants, all current or former directors or officers at XTM, assisted in the company's breach of trust and knowingly received property that should have been held in trust.

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Northland Sues XTM Leaders Over Alleged Misconduct

The allegations have not been proven, and the defendants have not yet filed a response to the claim. According to the court filing, Northland was XTM's largest client for its AnyDay platform. That system facilitated the distribution of tips and petty cash reimbursements to restaurant employees through prepaid cards and mobile wallets. The system was supposed to work by allowing Northland and its subsidiaries to transfer funds into separate custodial accounts held in trust by XTM.

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Those accounts would then fund the prepaid cards and mobile wallets held by employees. The lawsuit alleges that instead of holding Northland's funds in separate accounts, XTM placed all funds it received in a single pooled account across approximately 4,000 clients. XTM also allegedly made multiple false public representations that there were separate bank accounts held in trust for each of its clients. Northland claims it learned of the commingled funds in January of this year.

At that time, it also learned that the total amount of client money deposited into the pool was approximately $12 million. Roughly 75 per cent of those funds were no longer available, according to the lawsuit. The filing also states that Northland discovered any contested litigation or enforcement action against XTM would put the company into receivership. In February, XTM signed a document confirming that its total indebtedness to Northland was exactly $2,161,647.07.

XTM Files For Creditor Protection And Sells To Pateno

Later that same month, XTM filed for creditor protection in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. The lawsuit indicates the company has since been sold to Pateno Payments Inc., and its clients, including Northland, have been able to continue using the AnyDay platform. The civil claim lists Keith McKenzie, Randy Khalaf, Olga Balanovskaya, Michael Li, Jakob Ripshtein, and Cary Strange as defendants. McKenzie is listed as a current director of XTM.

Khalaf and Balanovskaya are listed as former directors. Li, Ripshtein, and Strange are listed as former executives. The lawsuit argues that in their roles as directors, McKenzie, Khalaf, and Balanovskaya would have approved XTM's public statements about the segregation, restricted use, and protection of client funds. It further claims that the executives knew or ought to have known about the alleged misrepresentations in those public statements.

The civil claim reads that the defendants knew or ought to have known that XTM was failing to deal with client funds in accordance with trust duties and fiduciary duties, in breach of those duties. Alternatively, the claim suggests the defendants were reckless or willfully blind to XTM's alleged failure to comply with its duties.

The lawsuit also alleges that any amounts the defendants received from the deposited funds, whether in cash or other benefits traceable back to the deposited funds, must be returned to Northland under the legal doctrine of knowing receipt. Northland asks the court to declare that the defendants knew or ought to have known that XTM owed trust and fiduciary duties to Northland.

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It also seeks a declaration that they knowingly assisted XTM in breaching those duties, that they are liable for Northland's losses, and that they are liable for any amounts they knowingly received. The document asks the court to order restitution for any amounts the defendants received. It also requests that they account for and disgorge all trust property and benefits received by any defendant arising from or traceable to the deposited funds.

Defendants Face Restitution Claims For Knowingly Received Funds

Northland also seeks general, special, aggravated, and punitive damages, as well as court costs. This is not the first lawsuit Northland and its affiliates have filed related to this issue. In February of this year, the same plaintiffs filed a notice of civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court against XTM and its CEO Marilyn Schaffer.

That earlier lawsuit contains many of the same allegations about XTM breaching its duties as a trustee and fiduciary by commingling Northland's deposits with those of other clients. It also alleges XTM failed to have enough money in the account to cover withdrawals to fund employee tips. The earlier claim seeks much of the same relief sought in the new lawsuit.

It asks for findings that the company and Schaffer breached their duties, that Schaffer is liable for knowing receipt of Northland funds or property, and for general, special, aggravated, and punitive damages. The earlier filing remains before the court, though online records show no activity on the file since May. Northland Restaurant Group is part of the broader Northland Group.

That parent company owns the Sandman and Sutton Place hotel brands, Grouse Mountain Resort, Revelstoke Mountain Resort, the NHL's Dallas Stars, and a variety of other properties.