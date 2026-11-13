Northisle Copper And Gold Project Enters Environmental Assessment

Northisle Copper And Gold Inc. begins the regulatory review for its proposed mine west of Port Hardy. Public comments are open until Dec. 10.

Norrisle Copper And Gold Inc. has officially advanced its proposed copper and gold mining development near Port Hardy into a comprehensive multi-year environmental assessment phase. This regulatory milestone marks the beginning of a rigorous examination into the potential environmental, social, and economic impacts of the project before any final decision regarding its future construction can be rendered. The project site is situated approximately 25 kilometres west of the Port Hardy community in British Columbia.

Regulatory Milestone And Timeline

The initial project description for the Northisle Copper And Gold proposal was formally accepted by the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office and the federal Impact Assessment Agency of Canada. This acceptance triggers the start of the coordinated review process, which Nicholas Van Dyk of Northisle states is the first step in determining whether the mine can proceed. Van Dyk estimates that this lengthy regulatory journey will take between three to four years to reach a definitive construction decision. The current phase serves as an early engagement period where regulators and the public can review the generalized project footprints and infrastructure plans.

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Employment And Economic Projections

Northisle Copper And Gold Inc. projects significant economic activity from the development, estimating an initial capital investment exceeding one billion dollars. The company anticipates generating more than one hundred million dollars in annual economic activity within the region if the project receives all necessary approvals and moves to the development stage. Employment figures are a central part of this economic outlook, with the company projecting up to 1,200 workers during the construction phase and support for as many as 800 positions during operations. These figures represent company estimates for a proposal that remains several years away from a potential construction decision.

Public Comment Period And Engagement

The British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office and the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada opened a public comment period on November 10 to gather feedback on the proposed development. Stakeholders and residents are invited to review the initial project description and identify issues they want regulators to examine. The window for submitting feedback closes on December 10 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. During this period, the agencies are also accepting comments on a request by the provincial government to have British Columbia conduct the assessment on behalf of the federal government through a process known as substitution.

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First Nations Partnerships And Land

The proposed mine location falls within the territories of the Quatsino First Nation, the Kwakiutl First Nation, and the Tlatlasikwala First Nation. The Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw Nations are also identified in federal project documentation as potentially affected by workforce-related impacts. Northisle states that it has collaborated with the Quatsino, Kwakiutl, and Tlatlasikwala First Nations during the preparation of the initial project description. Nicholas Van Dyk emphasized that the company incorporated the knowledge, interests, and community values of these partners into its early planning stages and intends to maintain these relationships as the assessment advances.

Next Steps And Informational Sessions

Two public information sessions have been scheduled to allow community members to engage directly with the project details. An in-person session is planned for November 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kwa'lilas Hotel in Port Hardy. A virtual session is scheduled for December 1 from noon to 2 p.m. Federal funding is available to assist eligible participants in taking part in the assessment process, with applications due by December 10. This current engagement period is not a final public hearing, but rather an opportunity to identify questions before the assessment moves to the next regulatory stage.