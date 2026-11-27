Municipal presidents meet with Premier Doug Ford to push for long-term infrastructure funding and federal partnerships to four-lane Highways 11 and 17 in Northern Ontario.

Leading municipal officials from Northern Ontario held a critical meeting with Premier Doug Ford at Queen's Park on Thursday to demand a comprehensive, long-term strategy for upgrading regional highways. Rick Dumas, president of the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association, and Dave Plourde, president of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities, presented their case for modernizing the critical transportation arteries that connect the region. The delegation emphasized that the immediate priority is establishing a multi-year construction roadmap for the four-laning of Highway 11 and Highway 17, routes that serve as the economic lifelines for thousands of residents and businesses across the north.

Strategic Infrastructure Funding Needs

The core outcome of the discussions centered on the necessity for sustained, predictable infrastructure investments that can support large-scale construction projects over many years. According to a joint news release issued by the municipal organizations, the leaders stressed that short-term funding cycles are insufficient for such massive undertakings. They argued that a stable financial commitment from the provincial government is the only way to ensure that the four-laning of Highway 11 and Highway 17 moves from political promise to physical reality, allowing for efficient planning and execution of heavy civil engineering projects.

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Furthermore, the municipal presidents highlighted the strategic importance of partnering with the federal government to unlock additional capital. They specifically mentioned the Department of National Defence as a key potential partner, noting that certain sections of the highway network could qualify for dual-use infrastructure funding. This funding model would allow civilian transportation improvements to also support national defence objectives, thereby expanding the pool of available resources and justifying the investment on both economic and security grounds.

Federal-Provincial Collaboration Key

Dave Plourde described the dialogue with Premier Doug Ford as a frank and engaging conversation that lasted approximately fifteen minutes, marking a shift from previous perceptions of governmental indifference toward the region. Plourde noted that the premier was open to listening to the realities of driving on these northern highways, which have long been plagued by safety concerns and weather-related hazards. This engagement has instilled a renewed sense of optimism among municipal leaders, who feel that the government is finally recognizing the unique challenges faced by Northern Ontario.

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George Pirie, the provincial minister, and MPP Bill Rosenberg were also present during the meeting with the premier, signaling a unified government front on the issue. Earlier in the same day, the municipal presidents had met with Associate Minister Kevin Holland to further discuss the specifics of infrastructure development. This coordinated approach by various levels of government suggests that the push for highway modernization is now a high-priority item on the legislative agenda, moving beyond mere advocacy to concrete policy discussions.

Safety Concerns Drive Advocacy

The push for four-laning is largely driven by urgent safety concerns that affect daily commuters and commercial transport operators alike. Dave Plourde recounted a recent collision between a transport truck and a passenger vehicle on a sunny day near North Bay, illustrating that even ideal weather conditions cannot guarantee safety on two-lane sections. With winter approaching, the urgency to implement safety improvements increases significantly, as icy and snowy conditions on narrow highways have historically led to fatal accidents and severe traffic disruptions across Northern Ontario.

Rick Dumas echoed these sentiments, stating that the meeting was a vital step in advancing the longstanding advocacy for modernizing the highway network. He emphasized that there is a tremendous opportunity for Ontario and the federal government to work together, leveraging new infrastructure funding opportunities that recognize the national economic and strategic importance of the highway network. The leaders believe that addressing these safety issues is not just a moral imperative but also a prerequisite for sustaining economic growth in the region.

Skepticism Tempered by Recent Progress

Despite the optimism surrounding the meeting, historical skepticism remains a factor in how municipal leaders view government commitments. Dave Plourde acknowledged past letdowns, such as the long-promised four-laning of Highway 69 which saw delays and uncertainties, and the cancellation of the Northlander train service that connected Cochrane to Toronto. These previous disappointments have made leaders cautious about accepting government promises at face value, as they have often failed to materialize into tangible benefits for northern communities.

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However, Plourde credited the current Ford government with restoring the Northlander service and committing to completing Highway 69, which he views as a step in the right direction. He admitted that while it is too early to declare victory, the renewed engagement from the provincial leadership is a positive sign. The leaders are now waiting for concrete actions and announcements that match the rhetoric, hoping that the current political will will result in a definitive plan for the four-laning of Highway 11 and Highway 17 within a reasonable timeframe.

Future Steps and Ongoing Advocacy

Municipal leaders have made it clear that the provincial government cannot fund these major infrastructure projects alone, making federal involvement essential for success. Dave Plourde warned that the current political moment may not last, urging the government to seize the opportunity to grab federal resources before the window closes. He emphasized that if the province does not act decisively now, they risk missing the boat on this crucial funding opportunity, which could delay progress for years to come.

Further developments and updates are expected in the coming days as both the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association and the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities continue their advocacy efforts. The organizations have thanked Premier Ford, Minister Pirie, MPP Rosenberg, and Associate Minister Holland for their time and expressed their commitment to working with both provincial and federal governments. The focus remains on delivering lasting benefits for communities across Northern Ontario through improved highway safety, enhanced economic development, and reliable transportation infrastructure that supports the region's growth.