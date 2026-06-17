Northern Ontario Communities Condemn White Nationalist Group's Visits

Politicians in northern Ontario have condemned visits by the white nationalist group Second Sons Canada, calling their presence unwelcome and hateful. The group's actions in Sudbury included filming at a memorial and erecting a cross, sparking widespread outrage.

Politicians and community leaders across northern Ontario are expressing strong condemnation after members of the white nationalist group Second Sons Canada conducted a series of visits to the region, with appearances in Greater Sudbury and other communities sparking widespread outrage.

The group, which describes itself as a Canadian men's nationalist club founded in 2024, has been actively promoting a platform rooted in anti-immigrant sentiment and white supremacist ideology. Their activities in Sudbury included filming at a memorial for overdose victims and a homeless encampment, as well as erecting a cross with the words silent slaughter at the Crosses for Change memorial, which honors individuals lost to the opioid crisis. The cross was later removed by authorities.

The group also posed for photographs in front of graffiti that featured the word remigration and images of Adolf Hitler, which has since been painted over. These actions have drawn sharp rebukes from local mayors, members of Parliament, and provincial politicians, who emphasize that such hateful displays have no place in their communities.

Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre issued a statement declaring that there is no place in Greater Sudbury for hate, white supremacist ideology, or attempts to scapegoat newcomers and immigrants for the challenges the community faces. He highlighted that the city has long been shaped by newcomers from around the world and that diversity remains one of its strengths.

Federal Member of Parliament Marc Serré and provincial Member of Parliament France Gélinas also condemned the group's actions, with Serré calling the incident at the memorial hateful and deeply disrespectful to families who placed crosses in memory of loved ones lost to overdose. Gélinas echoed that there is no place for hateful division, racism, xenophobia, or white nationalism in their communities.

The Canadian Anti-Hate Network has identified Second Sons Canada as a members-only organization for white men inspired by militant white nationalist groups in other countries, and has reported that the group's ideology is based on the conspiracy theory that white populations are being deliberately replaced through immigration and policy decisions. An investigation by CBC News revealed that leaders of Second Sons Canada welcome neo-Nazis into their ranks, deny the official statistics of the Holocaust, and use racist slurs, with legal experts stating that several of their statements could constitute hate speech under the Criminal Code.

The group's presence in northern Ontario is part of a broader pattern of activity in recent months, as they have been commenting online and directly to some officials on local issues including the opioid crisis and highway safety. Their website states they are committed to defending a way of life they claim is under threat through political activism and fitness training.

However, their actions have been met with unified opposition from elected officials and residents alike, who are calling for continued vigilance against hate and division. The mayor of a nearby town also issued a statement affirming that hate is not welcome anywhere in Ontario and that communities are strongest when they come together to support one another.

As the region grapples with the aftermath of these visits, community leaders are urging residents to stand together against hatred and to support a city where everyone is welcomed, respected, and valued. CBC News reached out to Second Sons Canada for comment but did not receive a response by publication time





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