Northern Manitoba Mayors Call for Enhanced Wildfire Preparedness Amidst Rising Concerns

As the wildfire season approaches, northern Manitoba mayors are requesting more equipment and resources to combat the anticipated higher-than-average fire risk, citing concerns about potential drier conditions and equipment shortages from the previous year. The province is working on staffing, training, and coordination to improve readiness.

As the snow melts and the wildfire season approaches, mayors in northern Manitoba are voicing concerns and seeking enhanced preparedness measures. Flin Flon Mayor George Fontaine highlights the city's anticipation of receiving additional firefighting equipment trailers. He underscores the importance of being adequately equipped, given the potential for drier conditions this year compared to the previous one, which necessitated evacuations due to significant wildfires.

The city is actively developing contingency plans, encompassing innovative firefighting strategies and comprehensive evacuation protocols, to effectively manage the anticipated challenges. The city is coordinating with neighboring communities, to ensure a well-coordinated response to any fire incidents, in order to protect their citizens. \Research scientist Yan Boulanger has indicated that the fire risk is expected to be above or well above average across much of Canada this year, including Manitoba. These projections, based on Environment and Climate Change Canada's seasonal forecasts, consider factors such as temperature, precipitation, relative humidity, and wind speed. While the forecast predicts elevated fire weather conditions, it's important to note that this doesn't automatically translate to increased fire activity. Natural Resources Canada's prediction maps currently show no fire risk in Manitoba for the present month. However, the department forecasts that much of southern Manitoba will face an above-average fire risk in May. By June, the risk is projected to be above or well above average across most of the province, with a significant portion of northern Manitoba expected to remain at a similar level of risk throughout July. The mayor of Lynn Lake, Brandon Dulewich, emphasized that his community faced challenges last year due to a shortage of firefighting equipment and personnel. Because the northern fire season typically starts later, resources can be drawn to the south when fires start there early in the season, said Brandon Dulewich. Lynn Lake is in the process of securing a new fire truck and other firefighting equipment, thanks to a provincial grant it recently received, he said. \Manitoba Natural Resources Minister Ian Bushie assures that the province has been actively working throughout the winter to recruit staff, organize training programs, and meticulously plan for the upcoming wildfire season. He notes that some firefighting crews have already been hired to address any early spring fires. The province is continuing to post full-time and seasonal staff positions and will begin training emergency firefighters for casual hire next month. Minister Bushie reports that his department has successfully reduced the vacancy rate of its full-time staff complement from 20 percent to 10 percent since last year. The province is collaborating with municipalities and First Nations leaders to provide them with the necessary tools and resources, and they have been informed that they can contact his department or Northern Relations for additional equipment as needed. Lynn Lake, a town of nearly 600 residents, was evacuated last spring due to a wildfire that eventually consumed over 85,000 hectares, coming within five kilometers of the town. The provincial government is currently working on a report regarding the previous year's fire, and the findings of that report would definitely give us some insight on how to go into it this year.” Without it, it's … just kind of a guessing game. The mayors are hoping for more additional forestry hoses because that was definitely a barrier for us last year





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