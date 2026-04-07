Northern Lights Display to Dim as Solar Activity Decreases

The stunning displays of the aurora borealis that have graced the night skies of Southern Canada are expected to become less frequent as the sun enters a quieter phase of its 11-year cycle. While the northern territories will continue to offer the best viewing opportunities, the solar minimum will affect the intensity and frequency of the celestial light show across the country.

For the past two years, Southern Canadians have occasionally enjoyed spectacular night skies painted with neon hues of purple, pink, and green, a visual treat brought to them by a peak in the sun's activity. However, this dazzling celestial display, the aurora borealis , also known as the northern lights , is expected to become less frequent and less intense. The sun is entering a quieter phase of its 11-year cycle, a natural ebb and flow that dictates the intensity of the auroras.

While the southern reaches of Canada have been graced with these ethereal lights, the best and most reliable viewing opportunities will continue to be found in the Northwest Territories, Yukon, and Nunavut, where the auroral oval, a ring of light encircling the Earth's magnetic poles, is most visible. Ethen Sun, a Ph.D. candidate from the University of Toronto's David A. Dunlap astronomy and astrophysics department, explains that displays of auroras in southern Canada, including parts of Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, will become rarer as solar activity diminishes. This decrease is directly related to the sun's cyclical behavior, shifting from an explosive solar maximum to a period of lower activity, the solar minimum. The peak of this cycle occurred approximately a year and a half ago, and the decline has begun, with the solar minimum expected around 2031. Although still relatively active, the sun's influence on the auroras is beginning to wane.\The solar maximum is characterized by heightened activity such as coronal mass ejections, solar flares, an increase in sunspots, and geomagnetic storms. These events are the driving force behind the vivid and widespread displays of the northern lights. According to Sun, the auroras can be seen almost every night above the 60th parallel, regardless of the sun's activity level. However, the brightness and frequency of these displays will be affected by the solar cycle. The optimal time for aurora viewing is generally between September and April, with particularly striking shows occurring around the spring and autumn equinoxes. Sun also points out that even within the auroral oval, the intensity seen in the past two years may lessen. He indicates that the period for the most vibrant and dynamic auroras, characterized by extra colors and movement, coincides with geomagnetic storms, which are directly related to the sun's activity. The northern territories, especially the Northwest Territories, Yukon, and Nunavut, are well-established destinations for aurora viewing, attracting tourists from around the world.\Tourists, particularly those from the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, and Australia, are keen on experiencing the magic of the northern lights. Aaron Ratko, a board member with the Wilderness Tourism Association of Yukon and owner of Northern Tales Travel Services, has observed visitors coming during different seasons, some braving the winter temperatures around -40 degrees Celsius specifically to witness the auroras. While the aurora is a major draw, many tourists also return to experience the fall aurora and take advantage of various day tours. Ratko’s company doesn’t actively track the solar maximum, but he believes that the current cycle has pushed the aurora further south, thus increasing its visibility and advertising. Alex Stubbing, CEO of Travel Nunavut, notes that while his territory doesn't focus on promoting the northern lights as heavily as the Northwest Territories and Yukon do, aurora viewing is still a part of the experience for tourists who come to explore Inuit culture and heritage, the landscapes, and wildlife. As the solar maximum wanes, Nunavut may consider promoting itself as a prime location for aurora viewing alongside the Northwest Territories and Yukon, which are well-known destinations for this celestial show. The shift in solar activity will certainly impact the aurora's visibility across Canada, underscoring the importance of understanding the sun's influence on these beautiful displays and planning accordingly for future viewing opportunities





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