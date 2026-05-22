Northern Elite Sports Introduces a Women's Development Camp for Adults

Northern Elite Sports is offering a six-week women's development camp this summer, designed for women 21 years old and above who have skated a few times or played a season or two of recreational hockey. The camp focuses on building a strong foundation in the game and includes key skills like stopping, crossovers, and shooting. It also emphasizes the importance of setting goals, teamwork, mindset work, nutrition, and recruiting in live hockey. This program helps players prepare for the upcoming season, as teams will be focusing on building skills and confidence for the next season.

It's spring in Sault Ste. Marie, but local kids are already looking forward to the summer, as they have camp programs in mind for their children to make the most of their break.

A great way to keep them engaged is by offering them the opportunity to build skills in a sport they already love. For over 10 years, Northern Elite Sports has been offering spring, summer, and fall programs for local athletes. Their spring program is just about to start, and they are gearing up for summer registration for their girls' summer hockey program and an all-new program for 2026.

The girls' hockey camp has been a fixture for more than a decade, but the new program for this summer is a six-week women's development program for women aged 21 and above. Brianne Shunock, the founder of Northern Elite Sports, is the only female-led and instructed hockey program in the Sault, offering all-girls and all-women hockey camps. She is adding this women's development camp to meet the increased demand from adult female hockey players.

The six-week program focuses on building a strong foundation in the game, including skills like stopping, crossovers, and shooting. It's designed for female players, both new and experienced, looking to build their skills and confidence heading into the upcoming season





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Hockey Camp Skills Development 21 And Older Women's Development Program Brianne Shunock Northern Elite Sports All-Girls And All-Women Hockey Camps Mindset Work Scouting And Recruitment

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