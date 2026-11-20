Heavy rains have moved north, causing severe flooding in northeastern Florida with the St. Johns River above record levels. Over 17 inches of rain fell in some areas, leading to dozens of rescues and evacuations.

Heavy rains that devastated Florida's Atlantic coast have moved north, putting northeastern Florida under flood threats. The St. Johns River, Florida's longest, rose above a record level near Cocoa that was set in 1953.

Forecasters warn flooding could stretch into next week. The U.S. National Weather Service posted flood warnings and watches stretching around 200 miles from just south of Melbourne to the Jacksonville area. Additional rainfall of 2 to 6 inches was expected through Saturday, with some areas seeing 8 to 10 inches. Severe, widespread flash flooding is expected, the weather service said.

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Flood Warnings Across Florida

Areas that normally do not experience flash flooding will flood, and lives and property are in great danger. The St. Johns River is forecast to stay at least 2 feet above flood stage through early next week. Parts of Florida's east coast have been deluged with more than 17 inches of rain in some spots since Tuesday, according to preliminary totals. That is in addition to heavy rains earlier this month.

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Several places have already seen their wettest November on record. The storms shifted north to the Space Coast on Thursday, sending rivers over their banks and prompting water rescues of people and horses during what is supposed to be Florida's dry season from October to May. Never seen such a thing like this in Florida, said Jazmin Foster, whose Melbourne home was inundated for the second time in two weeks.

In Brevard County, people with trailers braved knee-deep water to rescue dozens of horses and other animals at the Blue Lake Equestrian Center in Cocoa. The animals were taken to a dry pasture.

Rescue Operations Underway

First responders conducted nearly 100 high-water rescues across the county, and those numbers continued to climb, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said. The city of Palm Bay conducted mandatory evacuations for some residents of a mobile home community. Shelters were opened. Nearly 200 Florida National Guard personnel with 50 high-water vehicles have been deployed, the Division of Emergency Management said.

About 235 officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are also responding. A nontropical low-pressure system was expected to form and could become a subtropical or tropical storm along the southeastern U.S. coast, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. The southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts should expect strong winds, dangerous surf, and coastal flooding into early next week ahead of Thanksgiving.

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This week's storms have been fuelled by persistent high pressure over Virginia and a low-pressure system with a stationary front in the Gulf, pushing a steady onshore flow across Florida. They are an offshoot of El Niño, the natural warming of the Pacific near the equator that warps weather patterns worldwide. El Niño conditions are expected to persist through the spring, meaning soggy extreme weather in Florida and California will likely continue through the winter.

El Nino And Regional Flooding

The California coast, from Los Angeles to San Francisco, was also swamped with flooding this week, leaving neighborhoods under water and forcing drivers to abandon stalled vehicles. A long stretch of coastal Highway 1 was closed south of the Monterey Peninsula due to rock and mud slides. In British Columbia, recent flooding damaged dikes in the Pemberton Valley, according to the dyking district.

Meanwhile, a visitor took pictures as rain clouds hovered over Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. The Associated Press writers Dave Collins, Kathy Mccormack, and John Raby contributed to this report, with Amy Taxin in Santa Ana, California, and Jessica Hill in Las Vegas.