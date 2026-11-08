North York Residents Seek Traffic Light After Girl, 8, Seriously Injured at Willowdale and Elmwood

Residents have gathered nearly 500 petition signatures calling for a traffic light at Willowdale and Elmwood avenues in North York after an eight-year-old girl was seriously injured in an Oct. 26 collision. City staff have begun a review to determine whether a signal is warranted.

Residents are calling for a traffic light at the North York intersection of Willowdale and Elmwood avenues after an eight-year-old girl was seriously injured in a collision last month.

City Investigates Traffic Signal Warrant

The City of Toronto says it is now investigating whether a permanent traffic signal is warranted at the location. A pedestrian crossover with flashing yellow lights is currently installed there. The collision occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 26 in the area of Willowdale and Elmwood avenues. Toronto Police said an eight-year-old girl sustained life-threatening injuries.

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A woman in her 70s also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the same crash. Resident Jasmine Yu, a parent whose children attend the same local school as the young victim, said the community was deeply shaken. She said many parents felt it could have been any one of their children crossing that road that day. Yu launched a petition calling on the city to immediately install a traffic light and to implement other safety measures until it is fully installed.

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The petition had generated nearly 500 signatures by late Friday afternoon. Yu said the existing pedestrian crossover is not enough. Because the intersection sits at the top of a hill, she said drivers do not really see it until they are close to the crossing. She argues the flashing yellow lights are ineffective because drivers frequently ignore them.

She reported witnessing numerous near-misses where pedestrians pressed the crossing buttons but cars continued through the intersection at speed without slowing down. Video evidence captured on Nov. 4 at approximately 8:15 a.m. illustrates the hazard. The footage shows a pedestrian carrying a backpack pushing the button to ignite the crossing signal as a white sedan approaches. The sedan continues through the intersection while a white SUV travelling the opposite direction also drives through as the yellow lights keep flashing.

The pedestrian then starts to cross, but another vehicle follows the white SUV through the intersection. Yu also recalled an earlier incident last March, when she saw a pedestrian struck by a vehicle just before 9 p.m. She said she administered first aid to the man in his twenties while they waited for an ambulance. He was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Yu described the disregard for pedestrian right-of-way as a daily occurrence at the intersection.

Five Collisions Reported Since 2021

A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service confirmed there have been five reported collisions at the intersection since Jan. 1, 2021. The data includes two reported collisions in 2026, covering the Oct. 26 crash, two in 2025, and one in 2023. That statistical history provides a factual basis for the ongoing review of traffic control measures. City staff visited the intersection on Nov. 4 to observe conditions firsthand.

Councillor Lily Cheng attended alongside them. Mike Barnet, director of enforcement and street management for the City of Toronto, confirmed staff are taking a closer look to see if a traffic signal is warranted. He said staff have initiated an investigation and requested traffic counts to assess the intersection against the City's Traffic Control Signal Policy. If the review determines signals are warranted, council approval would be required, he said.

Barnet said the city has received only one service request to install a traffic light at the intersection since 2025. He said staff will also meet with the councillor at the intersection to observe traffic conditions, and the results of the assessment will be shared with the councillor once the investigation is complete. He did not provide a timeline for when a traffic signal could potentially be installed, citing the difficulty of managing infrastructure in a large city.

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Councillor Pushes Safety Education

Cheng said that while infrastructure changes are necessary, she also wants to reintroduce traffic safety education in local classrooms. She pointed to Elmer the Safety Elephant, a mascot introduced in 1947 to teach children the rules of the road. While Elmer has been used in a few initiatives over the years, police said it is not a regular program and is used in certain circumstances depending on staffing.

Cheng said she feels attention to that piece has been lost, adding that people are not having safe practices when they cross the road. She said she teaches her own children to get eye contact before crossing and not to assume drivers see them. She also plans to talk to Toronto police about what else can be done.

Cheng outlined two pathways she can take to move the process along, including moving a motion at North York Community Council that would then go to Toronto City Council. She said this has happened quite often, especially when triggered by a significant event at an intersection.

Urgent Request For Crossing Guard

Given the video evidence she saw, the fact that the intersection is uphill from both directions, and the speeding that is known to happen, she said she thinks the city can move ahead without necessarily going through a preliminary study. Yu has also asked the city to deploy a crossing guard at the intersection, but officials indicated it could take a minimum of 12 months to carry that out and only if funding is available.

Yu said she believes a crossing guard is needed immediately in the next couple of months. The results of the staff assessment will be shared with Cheng once the investigation is complete to guide future policy decisions. There has been a total of 42 traffic-related fatalities in Toronto so far this year. Earlier this week, a total of five collisions involving pedestrians were reported over a 12-hour period.