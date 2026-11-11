North Korean Hackers Use Meme Tokens to Launder Binance Stolen Funds

Elliptic report reveals North Korean hackers laundering stolen crypto via worthless meme tokens on DEX pools to evade blockchain tracing after the Binance exploit.

North Korea n hackers are employing a sophisticated new cryptocurrency laundering technique that involves creating and trading worthless meme tokens to obscure the trail of stolen digital assets. This method was detailed in a recent report by blockchain analytics firm Elliptic, which identified the scheme as a direct response to the ongoing fallout from the massive security breach at Binance. The group is actively routing illicit funds through decentralized exchange liquidity pools rather than moving them directly between wallets.

Meme Token Creation Strategy

The operational mechanism begins with the creation of a new cryptocurrency token using publicly available token-launch platforms. The hackers then pair this newly created asset with a legitimate cryptocurrency, such as Near Protocol or a stablecoin, within a liquidity pool on a decentralized exchange. This step is critical because it establishes a financial bridge between the illicit funds and the fake assets, allowing for subsequent mixing and obfuscation.

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The specific tokens utilized in this campaign feature classic meme coin branding and naming conventions designed to mimic popular internet culture trends. One example includes crude jokes in the ticker symbol, while others echo the suffix patterns common in dog-themed coins. These aesthetic choices are intended to blend in with legitimate speculative trading activity on decentralized exchanges.

Liquidity Pool Obfuscation Method

To complete the laundering cycle, a separate set of wallets sells the worthless tokens back into the same liquidity pool, effectively withdrawing legitimate cryptocurrency assets in return. Because the liquidity pool sits between the buying and selling wallets, there is no direct transfer of stolen funds visible between the two parties involved in the transaction chain. This structural separation makes it significantly more difficult for investigators to trace the origin of the money.

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This specific obfuscation technique was previously observed during the laundering of funds stolen from the Bybit hack in 2025. During that incident, the same group moved at least $24 million through a worthless token created on the Tron network. The repetition of this method suggests a standardized playbook being refined over time to counter increasing regulatory scrutiny and blockchain monitoring capabilities.

NEAR Protocol Transaction Analysis

In the current Binance-related case, approximately 117,000 NEAR tokens, valued at roughly $430,000, passed through six distinct meme tokens. The transactions followed a consistent pattern characterized by heavy trading volume within hours of the tokens' creation, followed by rapid abandonment. In several instances, any remaining liquidity in these pools was also withdrawn shortly after the initial wash trading activities ceased.

The speed and volatility of these trades are designed to create noise that overwhelms automated tracking systems. By generating significant trading volume in a short timeframe, the hackers aim to dilute the signal-to-noise ratio for blockchain analysts. This allows the legitimate assets to be dispersed across multiple addresses before they can be converted into fiat currency or other untraceable digital forms.