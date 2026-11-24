North Korea warns it will shut the Swiss diplomatic mission in Pyongyang after Bern sanctioned the Songdowon camp for allegedly indoctrinating Ukrainian children sent from Russia.

North Korea issued a stern ultimatum on Tuesday to close the recently established Swiss diplomatic office in Pyongyang, citing what it termed an open hostile act by Bern. The threat directly follows Switzerland's decision to impose sanctions on the Songdowon International Children's Camp located in Wonsan. This facility was added to the list due to alleged involvement in the transfer and reeducation of children from eastern Ukraine.

Sanctions on Songdowon Spark Diplomatic Crisis

State media reported that Pyongyang condemned the Swiss sanctions on the Songdowon International Children's Camp in Wonsan as a serious infringement on national sovereignty. The camp, which opened its doors to international visitors last month, has become the focal point of a new geopolitical dispute. Swiss authorities accused the institution of facilitating the forced assimilation and militarized education of Ukrainian minors.

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According to a document released by Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, the camp participates in programs involving the transfer of Ukrainian children from Russia-occupied territories to North Korea. The document further alleges that these children are exposed to propaganda and activities designed to promote pro-Russian narratives. Bern claims the camp is responsible for indoctrination efforts that align with broader Russian objectives in the region.

Kim Yo Jong Condemns Western Interference

Kim Yo Jong, one of Pyongyang's most powerful foreign policy officials, publicly denounced the sanctions. She stated that the camp supported legitimate cooperation between North Korea and Russia, a partnership that has deepened significantly in recent years. Kim did not directly address Western accusations regarding Ukrainian children but framed the Swiss actions as an attack on DPRK sovereignty.

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She emphasized that North Korea would need to comprehensively reconsider its relations with what she described as an unreliable Switzerland. Kim called on North Korean diplomats to take unspecified corresponding countermeasures against Bern. Her statement highlighted the fragility of the new diplomatic channel just weeks after its inception, signaling a hardline stance against international pressure.

Diplomatic Relations Under Strain

Tensions escalated after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis traveled to North Korea in late October. During this visit, he opened a diplomatic office in Pyongyang and held talks with senior officials, including Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui. At the time, North Korean state media described the engagement as promoting dialogue and cooperation, with Cassis holding talks with Choe at the Pyongyang Assembly Hall.

Kim Yo Jong remarked that the Swiss diplomatic office had spontaneously lost justification for its existence. She argued that the office was opened under the pretext of improving relations, but Switzerland clarified its stand by not respecting the sovereignty of the DPRK. This reversal marks a significant deterioration in bilateral ties following the initial optimism surrounding the embassy opening.

Broader Regional Implications

The dispute occurs against the backdrop of strengthened ties between Pyongyang, Moscow, and Beijing. North Korea has been sending thousands of troops and large shipments of weapons to support Russian President Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This military support is believed to be in exchange for economic assistance and military technology transfers from Russia.

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Kim Jong Un has leveraged these alliances to position North Korea as part of a united front against the United States. The Swiss sanctions add to existing measures, as the United Kingdom imposed similar restrictions in May and the European Union followed in September. These entities froze assets and prohibited financial transactions with the Songdowon camp, although the practical impact remains unclear due to North Korea's limited financial ties with European nations.

The situation underscores the complex web of international sanctions and diplomatic maneuvering surrounding the Ukraine conflict. With Pyongyang threatening to expel Swiss diplomats, the future of the newly opened office hangs in the balance. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the sensitivities surrounding North Korea's involvement in global conflicts and its readiness to retaliate against perceived violations of its sovereignty.