North Korea launches unidentified projectile toward sea, South Korea says

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the sea on Wednesday, according to South Korea's military, extending a series of weapons tests tied to Pyongyang's stance on U.S. diplomacy.

SEOUL, South Korea - North Korea launched an unidentified projectile toward the sea on Wednesday, South Korea's military said, adding to a recent series of provocative weapons demonstrations by Pyongyang.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch happened off North Korea's east coast but gave no further details, including what type of weapon was fired. Independent journalists were not given access to cover any related North Korean state events.

Also read North Korea denies U.S. allegation over Binance heist as exchange’s operations normalize

North Korea Ramps Up Weapons Tests

In recent weeks, North Korea has ramped up its weapons tests in a likely bid to increase its leverage in potential diplomacy with the U.S. after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his desire to restore diplomacy with Kim Jong Un. The latest launch also came a day after North Korea denied involvement in the recent cryptocurrency heist at Binance, dismissing as a trite provocation a U.S. announcement that North Korean hackers were behind the incident.

Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, said Friday that hackers stole more than US$6 billion in what appears to be the largest cryptocurrency heist on record. The FBI later said the theft was orchestrated by North Korean hackers, attributing the attack to a hacking group known as TraderTraitor, which was also behind a $1.5 billion hack of the Bybit exchange last year.

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On Wednesday, Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, issued another statement criticizing the FBI announcement, saying Pyongyang views it as an extension of Washington's invariable hostile policy toward North Korea. It is our clear stand that we have no need to sit face to face with such unreliable and hostile persons, she said. The choice for peace includes dialogue of course, but this is not surely equated with national interests for us.

New Missile and Warhead Tests

North Korea's recent weapons tests include a submarine-launched ballistic missile, hypersonic missiles, attack drones and cluster bombs designed to be carried by ballistic missiles. Pyongyang said Tuesday that it tested a new cluster warhead for strategic cruise missiles the previous day, claiming it could destroy an area of 5 to 6 hectares (12 to 15 acres) with high-density power.

In this photo provided on Oct. 30, 2026, by the North Korean government, its leader Kim Jong Un speaks during his visit to an exhibition of a variety of attack and other drones at the Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist area, North Korea, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. Tensions between the two Koreas have also deepened since mine blasts at their border in September wounded three South Korean soldiers.

Seoul accused North Korea of burying the mines south of the military demarcation line and demanded an apology. Pyongyang has denied responsibility for the explosions and warned of retaliation if provoked. North Korea later threatened to resume propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts and place new weapons systems along the border. The Associated Press reported the launch and the military's statement.

The content of North Korean state images cannot be independently verified. A Korean language watermark on state images provided by the source reads KCNA, which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. The images were distributed by the North Korean government through Korea News Service via AP. The launch adds to regional security concerns as North Korea continues to advance its weapons programs.

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Diplomatic Tensions With United States

South Korea's military has not yet said what type of projectile was fired or how far it traveled. North Korea has not commented on the latest launch. Its state media have focused in recent days on Kim Jong Un's visit to a drone exhibition and on weapons tests announced earlier. The timing of the launch, shortly after Pyongyang rejected U.S. accusations over the Binance hack, suggests continued defiance of Washington.

It also follows Trump's stated interest in renewed diplomacy with Kim Jong Un. Analysts say North Korea often uses tests to signal its military capabilities and to strengthen its negotiating position. The latest launch may be part of that pattern, though no further details were immediately available. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch occurred off the east coast.

It did not provide additional information, including the projectile's type or trajectory. The Binance hack has added another source of tension. North Korea denied involvement and called the U.S. announcement a trite provocation. Kim Yo Jong's statement repeated that rejection.

Ongoing Border Security Concerns

Washington has not responded to her latest remarks. The FBI has previously attributed major cryptocurrency thefts to North Korean hacking groups, including TraderTraitor. North Korea's recent tests have included a submarine-launched ballistic missile, hypersonic missiles, attack drones and cluster bombs for ballistic missiles. The cluster warhead test for strategic cruise missiles was announced Tuesday.

North Korea claimed the cluster warhead could destroy an area of 5 to 6 hectares (12 to 15 acres). It described the effect as high-density power. Border tensions remain unresolved after the September mine blasts. South Korea demanded an apology, and North Korea denied responsibility while warning of retaliation.

North Korea later threatened to resume propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts and deploy new weapons systems along the border. That standoff continues alongside the weapons tests. The Associated Press contributed to this report. North Korean state media images are distributed by the government and cannot be independently verified.