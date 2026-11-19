The IAEA says North Korea has expanded the original uranium enrichment facility at Yongbyon, raising serious concern, as the U.S. signals openness to new talks with Pyongyang.

The International Atomic Energy Agency says North Korea has been expanding its original uranium enrichment facility at the Yongbyon nuclear complex, according to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

North Korea Expands Yongbyon Uranium Facility

Grossi told the agency's board of governors that the expansion began in mid-September 2026 and was externally complete by late October 2026. Grossi said the extension is a further addition to the original Yongbyon enrichment facility. He called the ongoing expansion of North Korea's uranium enrichment program a cause for serious concern. The IAEA has had no access to Yongbyon or other nuclear sites in North Korea since the country expelled its inspectors in 2009.

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The agency relies on satellite imagery and open source information to track developments in the North's nuclear program. North Korea calls Yongbyon the heart of its nuclear program. The complex can produce both highly enriched uranium and weapons-grade plutonium, the two main materials used in nuclear weapons. The IAEA assessment came as U.S. President Donald Trump expressed eagerness to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his trip to Asia for a regional forum in China.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio later said no meeting was scheduled with Kim during the China visit, but he said Trump is prepared to begin a new dialogue with Pyongyang. North Korea has not responded to Trump's latest overture. Kim has previously said he could return to talks if the United States drops what he calls its hostile policy and respects the North's status as a nuclear state.

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Experts say North Korea wants international recognition as a nuclear state so it can demand the lifting of UN economic sanctions. The IAEA has not said whether the new construction is operational. Observers say North Korea has taken steps to build additional uranium enrichment facilities at Yongbyon and elsewhere since Kim's nuclear diplomacy with Trump collapsed in 2019.

Last year, South Korea's Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said North Korea was operating four uranium enrichment facilities and that they were running every day. The IAEA board of governors is meeting to discuss North Korea and other nuclear issues. Grossi's statement did not say whether the new extension is producing enriched uranium or whether it has been connected to existing centrifuge halls.

IAEA Confirms North Korean Nuclear Enrichment

Satellite imagery analyzed by independent researchers has shown construction at Yongbyon in recent months, but the IAEA's confirmation is the clearest sign yet that the North is advancing its enrichment capacity. The United States and its allies have urged North Korea to return to denuclearization talks. North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests since 2006 and has repeatedly said its nuclear weapons are non-negotiable.

The country's parliament, the Supreme People's Assembly, met in Pyongyang on March 23, 2026, where Kim delivered a speech. In that speech, Kim reiterated the North's commitment to strengthening its nuclear deterrent. State media said the session adopted laws on economic and nuclear policy, but independent journalists were not allowed to cover the event. The IAEA's last full report on North Korea said the agency could not verify the status of the country's nuclear program.

Grossi has repeatedly called on North Korea to comply with UN Security Council resolutions and to allow inspectors back into the country. North Korea has rejected those calls, saying its nuclear program is a legitimate self-defense measure against U.S. hostility. The standoff has continued for years with no sign of a breakthrough. China and Russia have blocked efforts to impose new UN sanctions on North Korea.

The U.S. has said it will continue to work with allies to pressure Pyongyang. South Korea's government said it is monitoring the Yongbyon expansion closely and coordinating with the United States. The Unification Ministry said it could not confirm the IAEA's findings independently. The IAEA's findings are likely to be discussed at the next board meeting.

Diplomatic Talks Stalled Amid Nuclear Tensions

Grossi has said the agency remains ready to return to North Korea if invited. Trump's interest in meeting Kim has raised speculation about a possible revival of diplomacy. But Rubio's comments suggest no meeting is imminent. North Korea has not publicly commented on Trump's remarks.

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State media has not mentioned the IAEA report. Experts say the expansion at Yongbyon could increase North Korea's stockpile of highly enriched uranium. That material can be used for nuclear weapons or for naval reactors. North Korea has been under UN sanctions since 2006.

The sanctions ban exports of coal, iron, and other goods, and cap imports of refined petroleum. Kim has said the sanctions are illegal and that North Korea will not give up its nuclear weapons. The U.S. says it will not accept North Korea as a nuclear state. The IAEA's board of governors includes 35 member states.

It meets several times a year to review the agency's work. Grossi's statement was made Wednesday. The IAEA did not release the full text of his remarks. The expansion at Yongbyon is the latest sign that North Korea is pressing ahead with its nuclear program despite international pressure.

The U.S. and its allies have called for full denuclearization. North Korea has said it will continue to strengthen its nuclear deterrent. The country's foreign ministry has warned of countermeasures against U.S. hostility. The IAEA's findings are based on satellite imagery and open source information.

Unverified Operational Status of New Enrichment Site

The agency cannot verify the operational status of the new extension. South Korea's spy agency has also reported activity at Yongbyon. The National Intelligence Service has said North Korea is operating centrifuge facilities at the site. North Korea's nuclear program remains one of the most pressing security challenges in the region.

The U.S. has about 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea. North Korea has demanded that the U.S. end its military drills with South Korea. The U.S. says the drills are defensive. Kim and Trump met three times between 2018 and 2019.

Their second summit in Hanoi ended without a deal. North Korea has since tested more missiles and advanced its nuclear capabilities. The IAEA has said the country's nuclear program is a global concern.