North Island Search Continues for Missing Ma'amtagila Father Dakota Smith

Multi-agency and community teams intensify the search for James Smith in Johnstone Strait as severe weather threatens operations and traditional land reoccupation efforts continue.

James Dakota Smith, a member of the Ma'amtagila people and father of two, remains missing in the waters of Johnstone Strait following a traditional canoe departure on Friday, November 6. The search operation involves coordinated efforts by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, professional rescue teams, and volunteer community members navigating severe weather conditions.

Timeline of Smith Disappearance

The Victoria Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre notified the Sayward RCMP at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Friday that it was searching for a missing man. Smith's canoe was subsequently located by the Centre approximately six miles up Johnstone Strait from the mouth of the Adams River.

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Staff Sgt. Kris Clark of the RCMP confirmed to CTV News that the search resumed Saturday morning. He stated he did not have further updates at the time of his response regarding the specific progress of the operation.

Smith lived with his partner, Leo, and their two young children on his ancestral territory. According to a statement sent to CTV News by Mayana Slobodian writing on behalf of the Ma'amtagila Tribe Society, Smith had been leading efforts to reoccupy Hiladi Village, a traditional Ma'amtagila village site.

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Community Mobilization and Rescue Efforts

Smith's cousin, Matthew Ambers, reported that he saw Smith go out in his canoe around noon on Friday to dispose of elk bones in the ocean as part of a traditional practice. Ambers noted that his partner, Leo, was the last person to see Smith before raising the alarm with authorities.

Ambers stated that community members contacted the RCMP to request additional assistance after the initial search was promptly called off. Campbell River Search and Rescue subsequently arrived on Saturday, marking the beginning of a broader multi-nation effort to locate the missing father.

The community effort has grown significantly since the arrival of professional teams. Ambers described a collective response involving a drone team conducting flyovers and a dog team operating on the other side of the river. Several First Nations have contributed to this coordinated search across the rugged coastline.

Obstacles from Terrain and Weather Systems

Searchers have been working along a road extending from the Eve River area toward Naka Creek, making their way down to the beaches to cover more of the coastline. The rugged terrain has made reaching some areas difficult due to large rock bluffs and steep hills that challenge access to the water's edge.

Strong winds and heavy rain have added to the challenges, with another significant storm expected to move through the region. Ambers mentioned that a break in the weather allowed searchers to cover more ground using a Zodiac boat to transport teams between beaches, covering a very large distance of beach yesterday.

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However, Ambers worries that stronger winds could make that boat approach much more difficult. He noted that one current theory is that if Smith ended up on a beach, he likely moved into the forest to shelter from the wind and rain rather than staying exposed on the shore.

Future Steps in the Search Operation

At the time of the interview, search and rescue personnel indicated they would remain in the area for another half-day. Ambers expressed concern that some sections of the coastline had not been searched thoroughly enough, convincing officials that areas were skipped during initial sweeps.

Losing professional search resources would create additional challenges for volunteers who lack access to specialized equipment. Ambers highlighted that professionals possess different tracking devices, skill sets, VHF radios, and other search equipment that community members do not have.

Despite these concerns, the community remains committed to continuing the search. CTV News Vancouver Island contacted Campbell River Search and Rescue, the Victoria Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, and the Canadian Coast Guard for further information about the deployed resources and operational status.

Clarifications regarding the response timeline, coordination between agencies, and the availability of resources in the ongoing search have been requested from all involved parties to ensure public awareness of the developing situation.