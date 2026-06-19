North Carolina, Oklahoma to Meet in College World Series Finals

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Oklahoma Sooners will face off in the College World Series finals, with the Tar Heels looking to win their first national title. The two teams have a long history, with the Sooners eliminating the Tar Heels at the Chapel Hill regional last year. This year's matchup features a number of holdovers from last year's teams, as well as new players competing against each other for the first time. The Tar Heels have been one of the most successful Division I programs without a national title, with 13 trips to the College World Series. They came closest to winning it all 20 years ago, losing to Oregon State in the MCWS Finals. Head coach Scott Forbes has been around for nearly all of these deep postseason runs, and finally hoisting the trophy would be the culmination of his decades of dedication to this storied program.

Eight teams arrived in Omaha a week ago with their sights set on a Division I baseball national championship, and two quickly separated themselves once games began.

North Carolina and Oklahoma went undefeated on their respective sides of the Men's College World Series bracket, setting the stage for a best-of-three finals between the Tar Heels and Sooners that begins Saturday at Charles Schwab Field. In 2010, UNC was sent to the Norman regional and lost twice to the Sooners, who went on to make their first MCWS appearance since 1995.

The inverse occurred last year, when the Sooners were eliminated by the Tar Heels at the Chapel Hill regional. That recent matchup means there are a bunch of holdovers on both rosters who will view this year's finals as a rematch of sorts. At the same time, the transient nature of college baseball today means there are also a ton of new players who will be competing against one another for the first time.

The Tar Heels are one of the most successful Division I programs that has never won a national title. This is their 13th trip to the College World Series, which, if they fall short again, would be the second-most of any program without a championship, behind only Florida State at 24 (UNC is currently tied with Clemson and Arkansas at 12).

It was 20 years ago that UNC came closest to winning it all, and that was an unfortunate (if unlikely) case of déjà vu: Both the 2006 and 2007 Tar Heels teams lost in the MCWS Finals to Oregon State. They've returned to Omaha six times since those near-misses (2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2018, 2024) but haven't reached the championship series again until this year. Head coach Scott Forbes has been around for nearly all of these deep postseason runs.

His first stint on staff came as an assistant from 1999-2002 under Mike Fox, whom he played for at Division III North Carolina Wesleyan from 1995-1997. Forbes then spent three years coaching at Winthrop before returning to Chapel Hill in 2009. He then served as the pitching coach until taking over for Fox as head coach in 2021.

Forbes has been through countless ups and downs with the Tar Heels, and finally hoisting the trophy would be the culmination of his decades of dedication to this storied program. UNC's Scott Forbes, pictured giving an umpire the business at an NCAA super regional baseball game against Arizona earlier this month, is two wins away from the national title.

A consensus top-15 team entering the season, North Carolina quickly climbed the national polls into the top five, where it remained for much of the spring. After losing its first conference games of the season to Virginia in early March, the Tar Heels won their remaining nine ACC series and finished second in the regular-season standings behind Georgia Tech, who also beat UNC in the ACC tournament.

The eight other ACC teams in the postseason field all lost in the regional round, leaving UNC as the lone conference representative in super-regionals. That put added pressure on the Heels to advance - 2005 was the last time the MCWS didn't feature at least one ACC team - and they rose to the occasion.

Despite losing the first game of the best-of-three super-regional against USC, UNC rallied over the next two in dramatic fashion to topple the Trojans and return to Omaha. Once in Nebraska, UNC defeated Ole Miss 6-2 in its opening game, scoring all of its runs in the later frames after trailing 1-0 through five innings. Another tense contest followed against West Virginia.

That one was tied 2-2 through six innings, but a three-run seventh propelled UNC into the driver's seat in its bracket. The Heels took down the Mountaineers again Wednesday to advance to the finals, this time with an impressive offensive display featuring 12 runs on 16 hits, albeit no home runs.

Most crucially, by staying undefeated and avoiding the if-necessary semifinal game, UNC put itself in prime position to roll out its top two starters on full rest in the championship series. Both are eligible for the MLB Draft next month, and both have been staples in UNC's weekend rotation all season.

DeCaro (2.30 ERA in 93 ⅔ innings) is the more polished college performer, with plus command of a deep pitch mix, while Lynch is the more promising pro prospect, with bigger velocity and a sharp slider. But the Tar Heels' most distinct strength on the mound is its trio of underclassmen relievers, who have been nearly untouchable in the later frames.

No pitcher in Division I has appeared in more games than bespectacled sophomore right-hander who has made 37 appearances for UNC and struck out 86 batters in 69 innings with a 3.26 ERA. A pair of freshmen - righty (2.15 ERA in 50 ⅓ innings) - have even greater pro potential down the road. The Heels are 28-0 in games in which Glauber has appeared; that includes five of their eight NCAA tournament victories





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