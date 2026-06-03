North American Stock Markets Achieve New Highs Fueled by AI and Energy Sectors

Stock markets in Canada and the United States reached unprecedented levels, driven by significant gains in artificial intelligence and energy sectors. Major indices including the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all closed higher, with technology stocks like Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Marvell Technology seeing dramatic jumps following positive earnings and optimistic commentary. In Canada, the energy sector propelled the TSX to a record high amid ongoing geopolitical tensions. Analysts note that while the rally shows signs of broadening, questions about market valuations persist.

The trading floors of the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange witnessed another day of historic milestones as both Canadian and U.S. markets surged to new all-time highs, propelled by robust performance in the technology and energy sectors.

In the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 228.91 points to settle at 51,307.79, while the S&P 500 inched up 9.82 points to 7,609.78, marking its ninth consecutive week of gains-the longest streak since 2023. The Nasdaq Composite rose 7.09 points to 27,093.90, reflecting sustained investor enthusiasm for growth-oriented stocks. The primary catalysts behind this upward momentum were the continuing fervor surrounding artificial intelligence investments and a recalibration of risk appetites among market participants.

However, these gains were somewhat tempered by lingering geopolitical concerns, particularly tensions between the United States and Iran, and by growing debates about whether valuations have become overstretched. Machine learning and AI infrastructure continued to dominate the narrative on Wall Street. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reported quarterly earnings that dramatically exceeded analyst forecasts, primarily due to strong demand from enterprise customers ramping up their AI capabilities.

HPE's stock surged an impressive 19.5 percent in response, underscoring how positive earnings surprises tied to AI adoption can instantly translate into significant market revaluations. Even more striking was the performance of Marvell Technology, whose shares jumped 32.5 percent-its best single-day performance since its initial public offering in 2000-after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang publicly suggested at a conference in Taiwan that Marvell could evolve into the next trillion-dollar company.

This endorsement from a leading figure in the semiconductor industry not only lifted Marvell but also highlighted the broader speculative wave coursing through the market, where companies perceived as adjacent to the AI theme are benefiting from spillover momentum. Nvidia itself, though slightly down by 0.7 percent, saw its market capitalization surpass the staggering milestone of US$5 trillion, reinforcing its dominance in the AI hardware space.

Meanwhile, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, announced plans to raise US$80 billion in cash through a secondary stock offering, earmarking the funds to support massive capital expenditures projected to reach up to US$190 billion this year. This investment level exceeds the total market value of The Walt Disney Company, and Alphabet foresees further significant increases in spending next year.

Such aggressive capital deployment signals deep commitment to AI and cloud infrastructure, but it also raises questions about dilution and the sustainability of such high-growth valuations in a rising interest rate environment. Despite these concerns, analysts observed that the market rally might be entering a new phase of broadening participation. Small- and mid-cap companies, particularly those with AI exposure, began to show relative strength, suggesting the gains are no longer confined to a handful of mega-cap technology giants.

Chief Investment Officer Theresa Shutt of Harbourfront Wealth Management noted that while some investors are questioning the lofty peaks, the expansion into smaller caps indicates a healthier, more diversified upward trend. Across the border, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index also achieved a fresh record, led by a powerful showing from the energy sector. The geopolitical standoff affecting the Strait of Hormuz-a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments-has kept energy prices elevated and investor sentiment toward Canadian oil and gas producers buoyant.

Shutt explained that as long as uncertainty persists around global energy security, oil prices are likely to remain at higher levels, with a swift return to US$60 per barrel appearing unlikely in the near term. Indeed, Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, rebounded by 1.1 percent to close at US$96.00 per barrel, recovering some ground from last week's selloff. The resilience of energy stocks provided crucial support to the broader Canadian market, offsetting weakness in other sectors.

Additionally, gold prices continued their upward trajectory, with the August gold contract rising US$13.60 to US$4,519.90 per ounce, reflecting safe-haven demand amid the geopolitical jitters. In summary, the synchronized rally in North American equity markets demonstrates the powerful interplay between technological innovation and geopolitical risk. The AI narrative remains a dominant tailwind, driving speculative enthusiasm and justifying lofty valuations for leaders and aspirants alike.

Meanwhile, energy markets continue to act as both a barometer of global tension and a source of concrete earnings for resource-heavy indices like the TSX. Although analysts caution that nine straight weeks of gains for the S&P 500 may set the stage for a pullback, the apparent broadening of participation and strong underlying profit reports suggest the rally could have further to run before a correction becomes inevitable.

The evolving dynamics between risk appetite, corporate earnings, and international stability will likely shape market direction in the weeks ahead





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