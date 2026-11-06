Norfolk County Ward 4 election tie decided by draw; Van Paassen wins

Norfolk County's Ward 4 council seat was decided by a random draw from a hat after a recount confirmed a tie. Chris Van Paassen retained his seat over Jeni Lambert, while other Ontario recounts are pending.

Norfolk County's Ward 4 election tie has been resolved by a random draw. On Thursday, Deputy Clerk Kyle Kruger placed two ballots in a hat.

The draw was conducted after a recount confirmed both candidates had 858 votes each. Chris Van Paassen's name was pulled, allowing him to reclaim his council seat. He will continue representing the area west of Simcoe, including Charlotteville, Turkey Point, Vittoria, and Lynnville. The tie occurred during the municipal election in October between Jeni Lambert and incumbent Chris Van Paassen.

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Bobbi Ann Brady questions random draw tiebreaker

Under the Municipal Elections Act, a tie automatically triggers a recount. That recount, overseen by Norfolk County's Clerk William Tigert, still ended in an 858-858 deadlock. When candidates remain deadlocked after a recount, the Act requires the clerk to choose the winner by lot, or a random draw. The decision did not sit well with Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Bobbi Ann Brady.

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During member's statements at Queen's Park, she said: This is 2026, at a time when technology has transformed how we conduct elections. I find it difficult to accept that the outcome of a democratic election could ultimately come down to a lottery. Voter apathy is already a real concern; we should be doing everything we can do to strengthen public confidence in our democratic constitutions. Not introduce another reason for people to question the process.

Brady tabled a motion to change the practice. She would prefer a runoff election instead. Surely in 2026 we can come up with a better way to resolve a tie than leaving the outcome to chance, she said. Even if the motion passes, the change is unlikely to take effect before the next municipal election in 2030.

Waterloo Region schedules multiple vote recounts

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Waterloo Region, two recounts are scheduled. A recount was unanimously approved by Waterloo Regional Council after initial results for regional council seats showed a candidate won by just three votes. Chris Moser, who finished third in the race for one of two positions representing the City of Waterloo, requested the recount. He received 8,602 votes, just shy of incumbent Chantal Huinink, who garnered 8,605 votes.

Incumbent Jim Erb finished first with 13,994 votes. Huinink supported the request and said she would have sought a recount herself if she were in Moser's position.

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Additionally, ballots in the Waterloo Catholic District School Board trustee race will be re-examined after a tie between two candidates vying to represent Waterloo, Woolwich and Wellesley. Both recounts are set for Nov. 9. With reporting from Alexandra Holyk.