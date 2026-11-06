Norfolk County council seat decided by draw from 1883 wedding hat after tied vote

Chris Van Paassen won a Norfolk County council seat after a tied vote was settled by drawing his name from a hat. The hat belonged to a farmer and was worn at his wedding in 1883.

After a long campaign, a recount and two weeks of uncertainty, one Norfolk County council seat was left up to fate. Chris Van Paassen will return as Ward 4 councillor after Norfolk County Clerk William Tigert drew his name from a black top hat from 1883 Thursday night, breaking a tie with challenger Jeni Lambert.

Both candidates received exactly 858 votes in the Oct. 26 municipal election. A recount Thursday morning confirmed those numbers were accurate, leaving the county with an unusual problem: two candidates, one council seat and no clear winner. Under the Municipal Elections Act, a draw automatically triggers a recount. The recount was conducted by Tigert on Thursday, but the results gave no further clarity, as both Lambert and Van Paassen still had 858 votes apiece.

Also read County of Simcoe welcomes Ottawa’s $18B homelessness commitment

When candidates remain deadlocked after a recount, the Municipal Elections Act requires the clerk to choose the winner by lot, or through a random draw. I have been involved in municipal elections for 35 years and this is the first tie vote that I have experienced, Tigert said. He says under the Municipal Elections Act, if there is a tie vote after the recount, then the clerk is required to draw the name by lot for the successful candidate.

Victor Selected Via Antique Hat

Enter the hat, which was selected by county archivist Joshua Klar. In an email to CBC Hamilton, Klar said it belonged to Samuel Sowden, a farmer and businessman from Woodhouse Township, who wore it at his wedding in February 1883. I selected this particular top hat since it was in excellent condition, he said. Tigert said the county may add a note to the archives about the hat's role in this election.

Advertisement

At 7 p.m., two cards featuring the names of candidates were placed inside the hat. Tigert then drew one name. I was only prepared for having Jeni's name pulled, Van Paassen said afterward. I was not prepared for having my name pulled.

The incumbent said he was relieved to finally have an answer after weeks of uncertainty, but acknowledged that waiting for the result was stressful for the community. He also credited Lambert for running a strong campaign, saying that the tied vote showed her message resonated. For Lambert, the result was disappointing, but she said she was proud of the campaign she ran and had no regrets.

I am a very community-oriented person and I will continue to be very community-oriented, she said. I just won't have a seat around the official table to do so. Lambert said she would like to see the legislation changed to allow for a more democratic way of settling a tied result, such as another head-to-head vote between the candidates.

Having something as important as this left up to chance, I am worried is going to push people away even more, she said. Once the recount was triggered, the idea that the final decision could be made by drawing a name out of a hat did not sit well with a provincial politician.

Provincial Critic Demands Reform

This is 2026, at a time when technology has transformed how we conduct elections, Haldimand-Norfolk MPP Bobbi Ann Brady said during member's statements at Queen's Park following election day. I find it difficult to accept that the outcome of a democratic election could ultimately come down to a lottery. Voter apathy is already a real concern; we should be doing everything we can do to strengthen public confidence in our democratic constitutions.

Advertisement

Not introduce another reason for people to question the process. Brady tabled a motion to try to change the practice. Instead, she would like to see a runoff election. Surely in 2026 we can come up with a better way to resolve a tie than leaving the outcome to chance, she said.

Even if the motion passes, the proposed change is unlikely to take effect before the next municipal election in 2030. The legislation allows 15 days for someone involved in the recount to apply for a judicial recount. If no application is filed, Tigert can officially declare Van Paassen elected on the 16th day after Thursday's recount. Both candidates also used the experience to make a point about voter participation.

Norfolk County reported turnout of 33 per cent in the Oct. 26 election, with 20,162 ballots cast among 61,085 eligible voters. When they say every vote matters, this is the perfect example that it really does, she said. Van Paassen, who was first elected in 1994, echoed that message, saying municipal government has a direct impact on residents' everyday lives. For now, he says he hopes to work with Lambert despite the unusual way the race ended.

Thank you very much to all the residents of Ward 4 and the support from across Norfolk County, he said. Van Paassen will continue representing the area west of Simcoe that includes Charlotteville, Turkey Point, Vittoria, and Lynnville. Although Norfolk County's tie has now been settled, it was not the only area facing scrutiny. In neighbouring Waterloo Region, there will be two recounts.

Waterloo Region Faces Recounts

A recount was unanimously approved by Waterloo Regional Council after initial results for regional council seats showed a candidate won by just three votes. Chris Moser, who finished third in the race for one of two positions to represent the City of Waterloo, requested the recount. He received 8,602 votes, just shy of incumbent Chantal Huinink, who garnered 8,605 votes. Incumbent Jim Erb finished first with 13,994 votes.

Huinink also supported the request, and said she would have sought a recount herself if she were in Moser's position. Meanwhile, ballots in the Waterloo Catholic District School Board trustee race will also be re-examined after there was a tie between two candidates vying to represent Waterloo, Woolwich and Wellesley. Both of those recounts are set for Nov. 9.