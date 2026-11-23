Ontario's Bill 143 would suspend a property tax exemption for non-profit rental housing starting in 2027, prompting 24 agencies to warn affordable housing development could halt. The government calls it a temporary pause tied to court decisions.

Ontario's Bill 143 would suspend a property tax exemption for non-profit rental housing starting in 2027, a change non-profit agencies warn could halt affordable housing development across the province.

The proposal was introduced by the Ontario government as part of its Fall Economic Update. The bill is formally titled the Plan to Protect Ontario Act (Budget Measures), 2026 (No. 2). It contains an amendment to the Assessment Act that critics argue will suspend the exemption for rental housing properties beginning in 2027. The government says the change is a temporary pause related to court decisions.

Also read Earls Kitchen and Bar confirmed for Ottawa World Exchange Plaza opening in 2027

Legal Expert Warns Of Housing Development Halt

Many non-profit housing providers say they feel exposed rather than protected by the proposal. Katelyn Schoffer is a lawyer specializing in multi-residential housing law with the London-based firm Cohen Highley LLP. She warned the impact of the proposed change will be widespread. Schoffer said the result will be a stoppage in the development of affordable housing in Ontario if the bill is pushed through and extended beyond 2027.

Advertisement

She explained the change could remove a property tax exemption many non-profit agencies have relied on for project budgeting and financial projections. Schoffer said removing the exemption would jeopardize projects currently underway. She noted providers operate on narrow margins and have very little room in the budget for unaccounted expenses.

According to a joint submission by Cohen Highley LLP to the Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs, property taxes can represent approximately one-third of an affordable housing provider's operating costs. Agencies that have already been granted the exemption are grandfathered in and will not be affected. Schoffer highlighted that numerous projects currently in development, with contracts signed and preliminary work underway, stand to lose this vital tax relief.

Ministry Announces Temporary Tax Exemption Pause

Schoffer said having to face a new bill that accounts for many organizations up to one third of their operating budgets per year would be financially devastating. The Ministry of Finance responded in a statement attributed to Senior Media Relations Advisor Scott Blodgett. The ministry said the government is implementing a temporary pause on the implications of the court decisions to allow for consultations with affordable housing providers and municipalities.

The statement said that while the pause is in effect, properties already exempt from property taxes would maintain their exemption to avoid impacts at the property level. It added that providers can continue to seek other tax relief options through their municipality. The ministry also reiterated the government's commitment to building more housing. It cited an Affordable Rental Housing Subclass that offers municipalities the option to reduce property taxes on these developments by up to 35 per cent.

Advertisement

The bill has already passed second reading and is currently before the Standing Committee, leaving a narrow window for potential amendments. In response to the proposed changes, 24 non-profit housing agencies have collectively voiced their opposition through Cohen Highley. Prominent organizations involved include the United Way Elgin Middlesex, Indwell, and the Canadian Mental Health Association Thames Valley.

Housing Agencies Urge Committee To Reject Bill

In their letter to the Standing Committee, dated Nov. 17, 2026, Cohen Highley LLP, representing the non-profit organizations, urged the committee to reject or revise the proposed amendment. The letter states that removing the exemption for affordable rental units will have devastating consequences. It emphasizes that the exemption has been relied upon for project budgeting and financial projections. The firm warned that the proposed restriction will reduce Ontario's supply of affordable rental housing.

It said the change would divert funds needed for operations, capital, and resident services. CTV London's Gerry Dewan reported on the concerns raised by non-profit housing agencies. Cohen Highley lawyer Katelyn Schoffer is working with agencies worried about the property tax exemption. The proposal remains before the Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs.

Non-profit providers and the ministry continue to present opposing views on the exemption and its future beyond 2027.