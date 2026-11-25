Pete Edochie, a legendary Nollywood actor known for his deep voice and paternalistic roles, died Wednesday at 79 after a protracted battle with prostate cancer, his family announced. Tributes pour in from President Tinubu, Funke Akindele, and Governor Peter Mbah.

Pete Edochie, one of the best-known actors in Nigeria's Nollywood film industry, died Wednesday at the age of 79 after a long illness, his family announced.

His son, Leo Pete Edochie, said on social media that the actor died early Wednesday after a protracted battle with prostate cancer. Edochie was known for his deep voice and appeared in dozens of Nollywood movies, often playing paternalistic or authoritarian roles. He rose to national fame through his role in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's novel Things Fall Apart in the 1980s. Before acting, Edochie started out as a radio announcer at the age of 20.

Also read U.S. Army to Detonate 68 Barrels of Lead Azide in Iowa on Wednesday

Radio Career and Voice of Biafra

He worked for Voice of Biafra during the civil war that broke out in the country's southeast between 1967 and 1970. His radio career spanned about 30 years. President Bola Tinubu called Edochie a legendary actor and one of the progenitors of Nigeria's vibrant film industry, Nollywood. His portrayal of traditional institutions, family structures, African values and the complexities of human relationships helped project Nigeria's cultural heritage and storytelling traditions to audiences worldwide, he said in a statement.

Other tributes came from those in the industry. Thank you for paving the way for so many of us in Nollywood, said actor, director and producer Funke Akindele. Your voice may have gone silent, but your legacy will speak for generations, said Peter Mbah, governor of Enugu state where Edochie came from. Edochie's death was announced by his family on Wednesday.

Advertisement

He was 79 years old. The actor had been battling prostate cancer for an extended period before his death. The news of his passing drew reactions from across Nigeria and beyond, with many remembering his contributions to the film industry. Edochie was often described as a legendary figure in Nollywood, having appeared in numerous movies over the years.

Breakthrough in Nollywood Acting

His career began in radio, where he spent about three decades before transitioning to acting. His breakthrough role in the television adaptation of Things Fall Apart brought him national recognition and opened doors for further acting opportunities. Throughout his career, Edochie became known for his distinctive voice and commanding presence on screen. He frequently portrayed characters that reflected traditional authority and family dynamics, resonating with audiences across Africa and internationally.

The tributes following his death highlighted his impact on the industry and the cultural landscape. President Tinubu's statement emphasized Edochie's role in showcasing Nigerian culture and storytelling to the world. Industry colleagues and government officials also expressed their condolences. Funke Akindele thanked him for paving the way for others in Nollywood, while Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state noted that his legacy would continue to speak for generations.

Edochie's family confirmed the death on social media, stating that he passed away early Wednesday. The cause was attributed to a protracted battle with prostate cancer. Born in Enugu state, Edochie began his career as a radio announcer at age 20. He worked for Voice of Biafra during the Nigerian civil war from 1967 to 1970.

Things Fall Apart and National Fame

His radio work lasted about 30 years. He later gained fame through his role in the TV adaptation of Things Fall Apart, based on Chinua Achebe's novel, in the 1980s. This role cemented his status as a prominent actor in Nigeria. Over the years, Edochie appeared in dozens of Nollywood films.

Advertisement

He was often cast in paternalistic or authoritarian roles, leveraging his deep voice and strong screen presence. His contributions to Nollywood were recognized by many, including President Bola Tinubu, who called him a legendary actor and one of the progenitors of the industry. Tinubu said Edochie's portrayals helped project Nigeria's cultural heritage and storytelling traditions worldwide. Tributes also came from actor, director and producer Funke Akindele, who thanked him for paving the way for many in Nollywood.

Peter Mbah, governor of Enugu state, said Edochie's voice may have gone silent, but his legacy will speak for generations. The news of Edochie's death was reported by various media outlets, with the family's announcement on social media serving as the primary source. The actor was 79 at the time of his death. Edochie's career spanned both radio and film, making him a versatile figure in Nigerian entertainment.

Tributes Mark a Legacy Remembered

His work in radio lasted about 30 years before he transitioned to acting. His role in Things Fall Apart was a turning point in his career, bringing him national fame. The television adaptation of Achebe's novel was widely watched and helped establish Edochie as a household name. Following his death, many took to social media to express their condolences and share memories of his work.

The outpouring of tributes reflected his impact on Nigerian culture and the film industry. Edochie is survived by his family, including his son Leo Pete Edochie, who announced the death. The family did not provide further details about funeral arrangements at the time of the announcement. The actor's death marks a significant loss for Nollywood, where he was considered a legendary figure.

His contributions to the industry and Nigerian storytelling will be remembered by many. President Tinubu's statement highlighted Edochie's role in projecting Nigeria's cultural heritage globally. He said Edochie's portrayals of traditional institutions and family structures helped showcase Nigerian storytelling traditions. Other tributes from industry colleagues and government officials echoed these sentiments.

Funke Akindele praised his trailblazing work, while Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state emphasized the lasting impact of his legacy. Edochie's career was marked by numerous roles in Nollywood films, where he often played authoritative figures. His deep voice and commanding presence made him a memorable actor.