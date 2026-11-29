Noah Laba scores the only goal as Joonas Korpisalo earns his first shutout with the New York Rangers, ending a three-game skid against the Calgary Flames.

Noah Laba and Joonas Korpisalo were the decisive factors as the New York Rangers defeated the Calgary Flames 1-0 on Saturday, November 28, 2026. The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for New York, improving their impressive record to 10-3-0 at Madison Square Garden. This result stands in stark contrast to the Flames' recent struggles, who are now 1-4-1 in their last six games following a 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils the previous day.

Decisive Goal and Strong Goaltending

Noah Laba scored his first goal of the season and his first in New York at 3:48 of the third period, beating Flames netminder Dustin Wolf on a breakaway. The centre had not found the back of the net since March 14, making this scoring feat particularly significant as it occurred during his 100th career game. Joonas Korpisalo secured the win by making 30 saves, marking the ninth shutout of his career and the first as a member of the Rangers.

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Korpisalo, who is 4-1-0 this season at the age of 32, displayed remarkable resilience throughout the contest. He denied New York Rangers defencemen Simon Nemec and Zayne Parekh in the final minute to preserve the lead. The Finnish goaltender's performance was critical in a game where the Rangers failed to convert on four power-play opportunities earlier in the match.

Struggling Flames and Defensive Stand

Dustin Wolf made 28 saves for the Flames, including several key stops to keep the game scoreless for the majority of the contest. He recorded a pad stop on New York's Matt Rempe with 7:10 remaining in the second period. Wolf also made a notable save on Tye Kartye during the power play 2:36 into the third period, staving off the equalizer that New York desperately sought.

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The Flames were unable to break through despite the pressure, failing to score while playing at even strength for most of the game. The Rangers held a 10-9 advantage in shots on goal in each of the first two periods. New York missed the net 14 times through two periods, highlighting the tight defensive structure employed by Calgary's goaltender Wolf.

Impact of Injuries on New York Roster

The New York Rangers continue to navigate a challenging roster situation due to multiple absences. They are currently missing forwards Pavel Dorofeyev, Gabe Perreault, and Oliver Bjorkstrand. Additionally, rookie defenceman Alberts Smits is unavailable, compounding the defensive challenges for Coach Peter Laviolette's unit.

The team is still reeling from the loss of starting goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who is out for the season after suffering a lower-body injury on October 9. The absence of Shesterkin has forced the Rangers to rely on Korpisalo to anchor the net, a responsibility he has embraced with the recent shutout victory.

Next Steps and Team Outlook

The New York Rangers will look to maintain their momentum as they prepare for their next assignment. The immediate focus is on healing and integrating the available roster players to improve their depth. The team aims to build on this defensive win to stabilize their performance across all periods of play.

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Calgary Flames will visit the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday to continue their road trip. The Flames are looking to reverse their recent poor form and regain consistency in their games. Both teams now turn their attention to the next scheduled matchups to improve their standing in the conference.