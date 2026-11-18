Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro apologized to the Muslim community for outfielder Anthony Santander's Islamophobic social media posts. The team has not said whether Santander will face discipline for sharing the content on Nov. 4.

Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro posted an apology to the Muslim community on Wednesday for outfielder Anthony Santander's Islamophobic social media posts.

The apology follows Santander's own apology last Friday for sharing anti-Muslim content on Instagram. The day before his apology, the team issued a statement saying it was deeply sorry to its fans and the Muslim community for the pain and harm caused by the posts. Santander, a 32-year-old Venezuelan, shared the posts on Nov. 4 in the aftermath of the U.S. midterm elections. He deleted them the next morning.

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Anti-Muslim Posts Trigger Team Apology

The shared videos included a Christian preacher saying there is no such thing as kind Muslims. Another video suggested Sharia law would be imposed on the U.S. after Abdul El-Sayed was elected to the Senate in Michigan. There has been no word from the Blue Jays or team owner Rogers Communications Inc. on potential consequences for Santander's actions.

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When asked whether Santander may be disciplined or if there was a clause violation, a Blue Jays spokesperson said player contracts were not something we share. A spokesperson for Rogers suggested connecting with the team on the subject. The decision to refrain from disciplining a professional athlete for sharing inflammatory posts on social media can be a gamble for both the team and the club's owner, said Brian R. Socolow, a New York-based sports lawyer with Loeb & Loeb LLC.

I think there's a risk for both the team and the owner, who are very much in the public eye and they care about public sentiment for good reason, financial and moral and otherwise, Socolow said. So they're very sensitive to how an incident like this can affect them. They will try to manage it as best they can and hope that it doesn't become something that continues to cause issues after the initial incident, he added.

Athletes Face Unique Employment Standards

Often in cases like this, especially when the athlete apologizes, often a second chance is given. Socolow said professional athletes are sometimes treated differently than other employees. If the average worker engaged in the type of conduct that Anthony Santander did here, it would not be surprising at all for that person to be terminated, he said. Anthony Santander has a very unique and specialized skill and clearly has additional leverage that the ordinary employee might not have, Socolow said.

But on the other hand, these athletes are also in the public eye more, so they're scrutinized more heavily. And in some cases, because of that, the standards that are applied to them might be even higher than people who aren't as much in the public eye.

Perhaps that means that a professional athlete gets less leeway in certain ways than just the ordinary employee because they are held to a higher standard, and their actions can have more negative consequences on the employer. So I think it's both ways. It also remains unclear whether Santander, who signed a five-year, US$92.5-million deal with the Blue Jays in January 2025, may have violated social media policy and/or any morals clauses in his contract.

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Strict Clauses Required for Contract Termination

Socolow said any potential violations would depend on very specific language in the clause. In order for something like anti-Muslim posts to result in the termination of the contract, the morals clause has to have very broad language that allows termination or some other discipline based on conduct that the team determines is so morally offensive that it allows for that type of conduct, he said.

Elliot Saccucci, a lawyer with Toronto-based Loopstra Nixon LLP and head of its sports law group, said such clauses are difficult to use to cancel a contract. These are really hard to use to cancel a contract, Saccucci said. Like the conduct has to be really egregious. Santander missed this past season due to injuries but is expected to be healthy for the 2027 campaign.

He hit .175 with six homers over 54 games in an injury-plagued 2025 season. The Blue Jays' regular season ended on Sept. 28. Spring training is scheduled to begin in February but Major League Baseball's collective bargaining agreement with the players' association is set to expire Dec. 1. A lockout is expected to begin the next day and could impact the scheduled March 24 season start date.

The Blue Jays might have to face it eventually when baseball returns, Socolow said. So it could certainly be an initial strategy that you just let things lie and hope they go away. And maybe it just won't come back when baseball comes back. But they can't count on that.

Team officials met with leaders from Toronto's Muslim communities last week. The Blue Jays are the only MLB team in Canada, which has a population of over 1.78 million Muslims, per 2021 census data from Statistics Canada. About 10 per cent of Toronto's 2.8 million residents identify as Muslim, the agency said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026. Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press.