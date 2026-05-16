No Surprises in Calgary Transit, Teen's Assault Video Goes Viral, Winnipeg's Neil Young Connection, Confusion around Postgrad Work Permits, China to Buy Boeing Jets, Drake Breaks Market Records and Hockey World Championship Scores

The headlines are about the issues affecting Calgary, Winnipeg, and China, as well as the spotlight on a teen's assault. The Victoria Day weekend temperature insights and an astronaut's perspective are also covered.

A Regina toddler named Skye gained the attention of thousands after a video of her singing the "Perfect" by Simple Plan went viral on Instagram.

No downtown CTrain service through long weekend: Calgary Transit ‘This girl was failed’: Public outcry after teen’s assault goes viral Winnipeg house in Norwood Flats has a Neil Young connection VideoMayor responds to community push-back against jet ski business location Confusion around postgraduate work permit language resulting in rejections China to buy 200 Boeing jets, Trump says, fewer than expected Drake breaks three daily Spotify records for 2026 with new albums Connor Brown scores winner as Canada beats Sweden 5-3 at hockey world championship Which Canadian cities will see the highest and lowest temperatures on Victoria Day weekend? Vassy Kapelos: From acceptance to shared humanity, what I learned from the Artemis II astronaut





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Regina Toddler Simple Plan Viral Video Ctrain Service Teen Assault Neil Young Postgraduate Work Permits China-US Trade Drake-Spotify Records Connor Brown Victoria Day Temp Insights Vassy Kapelos

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