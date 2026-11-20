A Florida court has heard that Dwain Hall, 54, allegedly groomed and killed Sonia Exelby, 32, after meeting her on the extreme porn site Motherless, with prosecutors describing a sadistic plot and the defence claiming he was helping a woman who wanted to die.

A Florida man is on trial accused of kidnapping and killing a British woman after meeting her on the now defunct extreme porn site Motherless.com, a case that has renewed scrutiny of technology-facilitated violence against women and girls.

Prosecutors in Marion County, Florida, argue that Dwain Hall, 54, killed Sonia Exelby, a 32-year-old music tutor from southern England, in October 2025 after grooming her on the site for roughly two years before she travelled to the United States. Hall has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and kidnapping. Exelby had a history of mental illness, according to her family, and had struggled with severe depression and suicidal ideation.

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The court heard she had tried twice to take her own life. In her opening statement, Florida assistant state attorney Amy Berndt said Exelby was always trying to find some substitute for self-harming, and that a group of men she found on Motherless had provided an outlet for her. Berndt said Sonia was communicating on Motherless with many different men and was trying to find somebody who would kill her.

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Her mental health was declining, she wanted to die, and she knew she could not do it herself. The prosecutor told jurors there was no shortage of depraved men willing to kill Sonia in the most torturous and vile ways possible, and that they would send her messages describing how they would kill her.

Prosecution Claims Hall Exploited Her Vulnerability

Hall, who used the alias Alpha Sadist on the site along with other usernames, preyed on that vulnerability to act out a sadistic pleasure, according to prosecutors. They say he demanded Exelby pay US$4,000 in cash to kill her. Hall, who denies killing Exelby, told police that he had been intimate with her. His defence team has said he was trying to help a woman who wanted to die.

In October 2025, Exelby flew to the United States, where Hall picked her up from Florida's Gainesville Regional Airport. From there, prosecutors say, he drove her to an Airbnb. Prosecutors showed the court a text message that Exelby had allegedly sent to a friend during her time spent with Hall. It read: I'm sorry he keeps taking my phone he doesn't trust me with it.

He made it clear there was no way out unless I shoot him. No one will find me in time. I thought he'd do it quick and not give my mind time to stew and realize this is the last thing I'll ever say to anyone if I don't take his offer of shooting him. Exelby's body was found by police investigators on Oct. 17, 2025, after Interpol contacted them about a woman reported missing to police in Britain.

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Trial Evidence Shows Violent Details

Her body was recovered from a shallow grave, with four stab wounds and bruising. Jurors this week were shown video recovered from Hall's phone in which he ordered Exelby to repeat that she wanted to be beaten and suffer. In the video, Hall said: This is how you wanted to die, right? You wanted to be beaten and made to suffer because you're such a piece of sh*t?

Say it. Prosecutors have presented physical, digital and financial evidence linking Hall to Exelby's death, including a purchased shovel and a knife that DNA testing showed had Exelby's blood on it. Investigators also found numerous images of other women being raped, tortured and murdered on Hall's mobile phone, the court heard, including graphic and horrific photographs of sexual violence. In court, Exelby's sister Sara told jurors about Sonia's difficult childhood and detailed her mental health struggles.

But despite personal challenges, Sara said her sister was always supportive and kind. Sara said her sister felt she was a burden, which she absolutely was not, but she just had such a beautiful nature. The trial, which began on Tuesday, is expected to last at least a week. The case has underscored concerns about the role that some online platforms continue to play in the abuse of women, known as technology-facilitated violence against women and girls.

Authorities Shut Down Motherless

Motherless was at the centre of a CNN investigation into online drug-facilitated sexual assault earlier this year. The site was taken offline in May by Dutch authorities. And in July, U.S. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton won a victory in cutting off Motherless' ability to operate under the .com registry.