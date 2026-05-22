No need to panic, despite deadly Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo

The current Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo is a public health emergency of international concern but not a pandemic emergency. Experts say the region's already weak health infrastructure and surveillance capacity has been further weakened by international aid cuts, and health workers and aid groups are in dire need of more supplies and staff.

Despite the severity of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, there is no reason for Canadians to panic, according to experts who have worked in the region.

The UN says there are 148 suspected deaths and nearly 600 suspected cases, with two cases including one death in neighbouring Uganda. The World Health Organization says that while the risk of the outbreak spreading globally is low, the regional risk is high, with the Ituri Province at the centre of the outbreak bordering Uganda and South Sudan





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Ebola Democratic Republic Of Congo Public Health Emergency International Concern Pandemic Risk

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