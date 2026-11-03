No injuries after RCAF Cyclone helicopter damaged in night landing on HMCS Ville de Quebec

A Canadian military helicopter was seriously damaged when its rotor blades struck its tail boom during a night landing on a navy frigate in the Norwegian Sea. No injuries were reported among the four crew members.

Defence officials say there were no injuries after a military helicopter was seriously damaged during a night flight landing on a Canadian navy frigate. A flight safety report from the Department of National Defence says it happened Oct. 6 aboard the HMCS Ville de Quebec in the Norwegian Sea.

The report says as the Cyclone helicopter came in for landing, two main rotor blades clipped its tail boom and severed multiple components, including a tail rotor drive shaft. Officials say none of the four personnel on board were injured, though the helicopter sustained serious damage. A photograph released by the Royal Canadian Air Force shows the damaged tail boom of the CH-148 Cyclone resting on the frigate's landing pad.

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NATO Mission Background

HMCS Ville de Quebec has been at sea since July as part of Operation Reassurance, a NATO mission meant to deter Russian aggression in eastern Europe. The frigate was operating in the Norwegian Sea at the time of the incident. While no technical issues have been identified to date, the investigation remains ongoing and continues to focus on material and systems, environmental and human factors, the report issued Thursday says.

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The report does not provide a timeline for when the investigation will be completed. The CH-148 Cyclone is the Royal Canadian Air Force's primary maritime helicopter, designed to operate from the decks of Halifax-class frigates. It performs anti-submarine warfare, surveillance and search-and-rescue roles. The damaged helicopter remains aboard the frigate.

Military officials have not said whether the aircraft will be repaired at sea or transported elsewhere for assessment and repairs. The incident is the latest in a series of safety events involving the Cyclone fleet. The helicopter model has been under scrutiny in the past following other landing and flight incidents. Operation Reassurance is Canada's contribution to NATO's deterrence measures in Central and Eastern Europe.

Fleet Scrutiny and Deployment

The mission involves naval deployments, air policing and land forces training with allies. HMCS Ville de Quebec is one of several Canadian vessels that have deployed on the mission since it began in 2014. The frigate left Halifax in July with a crew of sailors and a detachment of Cyclone helicopter personnel. The flight safety report was issued Thursday by the Department of National Defence as part of its routine reporting on military aviation incidents.

Such reports are intended to identify causes and prevent future occurrences. The Royal Canadian Air Force has not announced any operational pause for the Cyclone fleet following the incident. Officials say the investigation will determine what factors contributed to the damage. No further details about the condition of the helicopter or the status of the crew have been released.

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The Department of National Defence says it will provide updates as the investigation progresses.