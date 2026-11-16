Quebec's student ombudsman has not received a complaint about allegations that elementary students were confined in a locker at a Laurentians school, while police, youth protection and the education minister investigate.

Quebec's student ombudsman says it has not received any complaints about allegations that elementary school students were confined in a locker at a school in the Laurentians, north of Montreal.

The ombudsman's office says it cannot investigate or issue recommendations until a parent or student files a complaint. The allegations were first reported last week by the Cogeco media network. The report said at least three children between five and seven years old were isolated and sometimes locked in a lightly padded metal locker to calm them down. The media report said four employees, including a teacher and the school principal, were suspended after the allegations emerged.

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Alleged Confinement at Laurentians School

It said the alleged confinement happened at a primary school operated by the Centre de services scolaire des Mille-Îles, but did not name the school. A photo published with the report shows the locker at the centre of the allegations. The image was credited to the Mille-Îles School Service Centre. Local police, youth protection services and the education minister have all announced investigations into the matter.

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No complaints had been filed with the student ombudsman as of Monday. The ombudsman's role is to handle complaints from students and parents and to make recommendations after an investigation. Without a formal complaint, the office says it has no authority to act. The allegations have raised concerns about how schools manage children who are struggling to calm down.

The report said the locker was lightly padded, and that students were placed inside it. The Centre de services scolaire des Mille-Îles operates primary schools in the Laurentians region. The school service centre has not named the school or commented in detail on the allegations. Police, youth protection and the Education Ministry are each looking into what happened.

Ombudsman Awaits Formal Complaint

The suspensions of four employees remain in place while those investigations continue. Parents and students who want the ombudsman to review the case must file a complaint. The ombudsman's office says it will then be able to decide whether to investigate and issue recommendations. The story was first reported by Cogeco and has since drawn attention from provincial authorities.

The Canadian Press first published this report on Nov. 16, 2026. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2026. Patrice Bergeron, The Canadian Press