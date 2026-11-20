Defence Minister David McGuinty says core weekly cadet programming will continue after internal emails told staff in Ontario and British Columbia to cancel weekend training and other activities through the end of March. The program has more than 61,000 participants and a $265 million budget this year.

Defence Minister David McGuinty says there will be no changes to core weekly programming for the cadets after chapters received emails telling them to cancel weekend training, competitions and other activities through the end of March.

The internal emails obtained by The Canadian Press say the activities are being paused because of the current fiscal environment. In a statement released today on social media, McGuinty said the program has grown by 59 per cent in recent years and its funding has been significantly increased while its leadership adjusts to changing priorities and needs. The program s budget is $265 million this year, which includes a $27 million increase in funding announced in the spring.

Also read Cadets being told to stand down as Canada spends billions on defence

Cadet Program Funding and Growth

Internal emails sent to cadet staff in Ontario and British Columbia say corps and squadron parade night training will continue, while several other activities are being cancelled or paused for the remainder of the fiscal year. The cadet program had more than 61,000 participants in the last fiscal year, according to the Department of National Defence 2025-26 departmental results report.

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The cancellation emails affected weekend training, competitions and other activities through the end of March, prompting concern among cadet staff and families. McGuinty s statement sought to reassure participants that the core weekly programming would not be altered despite the paused activities. He said the program has grown by 59 per cent in recent years, and its funding has been significantly increased to match that growth.

The $265 million budget for this year includes a $27 million increase announced in the spring, according to the government. The Department of National Defence 2025-26 departmental results report says the cadet program had more than 61,000 participants in the last fiscal year. The internal emails were sent to cadet staff in Ontario and British Columbia, and they cited the current fiscal environment as the reason for the pause.

Leadership Responds to Activity Cancellations

Corps and squadron parade night training will continue, according to the emails, while several other activities are being cancelled or paused for the remainder of the fiscal year. McGuinty said the leadership is adjusting to changing priorities and needs, but he did not specify which activities would be affected beyond those already named. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2026. With files from Brett Bundale.