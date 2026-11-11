Blue Jays ask Anthony Santander to address anti-Muslim posts, no apology issued

The Toronto Blue Jays have asked outfielder Anthony Santander to publicly address anti-Muslim social media posts he shared and deleted, but he has not apologized as backlash grows from fans and Muslim community leaders.

The Toronto Blue Jays have asked veteran outfielder Anthony Santander to publicly address anti-Muslim posts he shared on social media. As of Wednesday, Santander has not issued an apology or made himself available to reporters.

Blue Jays Ask Santander To Address Posts

The controversy is now in its second week and could extend into spring training next year. The 32-year-old from Venezuela shared a series of anti-Muslim posts following the U.S. midterm elections last week. He deleted them two days later. The videos included a Christian preacher saying there is no such thing as kind Muslims.

Also read Blue Jays GM Atkins calls Santander's anti-Muslim posts deeply disappointing

Another video suggested Sharia law would be imposed on the U.S. after Abdul El-Sayed was elected to the Senate in Michigan. The Blue Jays provided a general statement last week. General manager Ross Atkins was asked about the controversy by reporters on Tuesday at Major League Baseball's GM meetings in Las Vegas. There really are not words to express my level of disappointment, Atkins said.

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He added that he talked to Santander and told him he should address things publicly. A franchise that prides itself on inclusiveness has been criticized for not taking firm action. The player appears disengaged after upsetting many team supporters and the Muslim community. In situations like these, the apology for some stakeholders would not be good enough, but at least it is something, said Mike Naraine, a sport management associate professor at Brock University.

Athletes have a voice, Naraine said. Athletes are humans as we know, and they are allowed to express their views and we love athletes for that. But when their views are rooted in bigotry or racism or transphobia or Islamophobia, as they were in this case, then it does not make it OK. It makes it incorrect, it makes it wrong and it demonstrates the exclusionary view that the athlete has.

Team Demands Public Address From Player

The Blue Jays are the only MLB team in Canada, which has a population of over 1.78 million Muslims, per 2021 census data from Statistics Canada. About 10 per cent of Toronto's 2.8 million residents identify as Muslim, the agency said. Santander signed a five-year, US$92.5-million deal with Toronto in January 2025. He did not play at the big-league level last season due to injuries.

I think some people might be surprised at just how many Muslims are fans of baseball and the Blue Jays, and Toronto is a massive sports city, said Steven Zhou, media and communications lead for the National Council of Canadian Muslims. The kind of response I have gotten from our community members from different circles, from various people, has been unbelievable. People are very, very upset. Zhou said the NCCM is open to meeting with Santander and team officials.

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He added he felt the situation could be an opportunity to develop and strengthen relationships with the community. Unanswered questions remained about how potential social media policy and morality clause contract violations might be handled. Messages left with the Blue Jays and team owner Rogers Communications Inc. were not immediately returned. Longtime agent Brian Levine, who primarily works with Olympians, said an athlete's social media posts can have real contractual and financial consequences.

Agent Questions Media Training Standards

I do not know if these traditional professional team sport athletes get a little too comfortable with the compensation they get, if they feel untouchable, if they are just not thinking, if there is poor media training, said Levine, who founded Toronto-based Envision Sports and Entertainment. Let us be honest, did the Blue Jays not sit down these players and give them a rulebook of do's and don'ts at the beginning of the season?

That is what really baffles me, is this is pretty basic stuff. Santander hit 44 homers for the Baltimore Orioles in 2024 but hit just .175 with six homers over 54 games in an injury-plagued 2025 season with Toronto. It would not surprise me to see discipline of some kind, said lawyer Elliot Saccucci of Toronto-based Loopstra Nixon LLP, who added a parting of ways could be possible although unlikely.

I do not know if Rogers has the appetite to spend million dollars to release this player, said Saccucci, who is head of the firm's sports law group. They might and they are not losing much on the field.