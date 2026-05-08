NLHC's homeowner support programs to be improved, with changes to PHRP, HESP, and Home Modification Program

NLHC's homeowner support programs are being improved to give more money to low-income homeowners who need repairs to their homes, and to reduce the unnecessary steps needed to do it. Starting in Fall 2026, the first two programs will be combined to eliminate the overlap in the programs. Other changes for the PHRP and HESP will be to: Double the forgivable loan available for repairs, from $5,000 to $10,000 (from $6,500 to $13,000 in Labrador). Increase the lifetime maximum amount of funding that homeowners can get from the program, from $12,500 to $30,000. Remove the requirement for pre- and post-inspections for all home repairs, unless requested by the homeowner. The Home Modification Program, which helps homeowners make accessibility modifications to their homes, will also see changes, including: Removing the requirement for a recommendation from an occupational therapist for minor modifications like handrails and grab bars. Occupational therapist recommendations will still be required for major work like a bathroom modification or ramp installation. The current income threshold of $42,500 ($65,000 in Labrador) for the Provincial Home Repair Program and the Home Energy Savings Program will be maintained for the new combined program. The income threshold for the Home Modification Program is $51,500 ($65,000 in Labrador).

NLHC 's homeowner support programs are being improved to give more money to low-income homeowners who need repairs to their homes, and to reduce the unnecessary steps needed to do it.

Starting in Fall 2026, the first two programs will be combined to eliminate the overlap in the programs. Other changes for the PHRP and HESP will be to: Double the forgivable loan available for repairs, from $5,000 to $10,000 (from $6,500 to $13,000 in Labrador). Increase the lifetime maximum amount of funding that homeowners can get from the program, from $12,500 to $30,000. Remove the requirement for pre- and post-inspections for all home repairs, unless requested by the homeowner.

The Home Modification Program, which helps homeowners make accessibility modifications to their homes, will also see changes, including: Removing the requirement for a recommendation from an occupational therapist for minor modifications like handrails and grab bars. Occupational therapist recommendations will still be required for major work like a bathroom modification or ramp installation.

The current income threshold of $42,500 ($65,000 in Labrador) for the Provincial Home Repair Program and the Home Energy Savings Program will be maintained for the new combined program. The income threshold for the Home Modification Program is $51,500 ($65,000 in Labrador)





NTVNewsNL / 🏆 54. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NLHC Homeowner Support Programs Improvements Programs Changes PHRP HESP Home Modification Program Forgivable Loan Income Threshold Occupational Therapist Minor Modifications Major Work Bathroom Modification Ramp Installation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ICAN launches new Short-Term Overnight Respite Program to support community needsIndependence Centre and Network (ICAN) is proud to announce the launch of its new Short-Term Overnight Respite Program .

Read more »

What some of the federal budget’s fine print means for your financesRules around RESPs, home renovations and employee benefits among those seeing changes

Read more »

Hornets extend head coach Lee after 25-win improvementThe Charlotte Hornets gave head coach Charles Lee a contract extension on Thursday following a season in which the team improved its win total by 25 games.

Read more »

Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren score 22 as Thunder beat Lakers to go up 2-0Ajay Mitchell had 20 points and Jaren McCain added 18 for the defending champion Thunder, who improved to 6-0 in the playoffs

Read more »

Minimal price changes at the pumps in the MaritimesThere were minimal changes to prices at the pumps for all three Maritime provinces overnight.

Read more »

Market Outlook: Disney+ margins hit double digits after earnings beatDisney shares rose after earnings beat estimates as streaming margins improved and park bookings strengthened.

Read more »