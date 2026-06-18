NL Health Services Apologizes for Inappropriate Phishing Simulation Email to Staff

NL Health Services has apologized to employees after a phishing simulation email disguised as a thank-you message during the CorCare system rollout drew widespread criticism. Interim CEO Ron Johnson admitted the exercise was poorly executed and inappropriate, launching an internal review of the cybersecurity campaign created with Ernst and Young.

NL Health Services has issued a formal apology to its staff following widespread criticism over a cybersecurity awareness exercise that many employees found offensive and poorly timed.

The exercise, designed as a phishing simulation, was disguised as an email expressing gratitude to healthcare workers for their dedication during the challenging implementation of the CorCare system. The health authority admitted that the approach was inappropriate, with interim CEO Ron Johnson stating that the email 'really missed the mark' and that proper oversight failed. Johnson apologized on behalf of the organization, acknowledging the frustration and anger among staff, physicians, and union representatives.

He confirmed that NL Health Services works with a third party, Ernst and Young, on cybersecurity campaigns and that an internal investigation is underway to determine how the message was created and dispatched. The organization has pledged to prevent such incidents in the future. The incident has sparked discussions about the ethics of using simulated phishing emails in high-stress environments like healthcare.

Employees argued that the email, which appeared to be a genuine thank-you note, exploited their emotional vulnerability during a period of significant operational change. Critics pointed out that trust is a critical component in healthcare settings and that such exercises can erode morale when not carefully designed. The apology from leadership, while welcomed by some, has not fully quelled concerns about the judgment exercised in planning and approving the campaign.

NL Health Services' reliance on external consultants for cybersecurity training highlights the common practice of outsourcing such initiatives. However, the fallout underscores the need for internal review processes to ensure that simulated exercises are context-sensitive and respectful of workplace dynamics. As healthcare systems increasingly become targets for cyberattacks, balancing realistic training with employee well-being remains a delicate challenge. The organization's commitment to reviewing its procedures will be closely watched by other institutions embarking on similar cybersecurity awareness programs





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NL Health Services Phishing Simulation Cybersecurity Ron Johnson Corcare Ernst And Young Healthcare Apology Staff Morale

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