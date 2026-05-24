NL Health Services Announces Relocation of Community Walk-in Clinic and Newcomer Health Clinic

NL Health Services is advising the public that the Community Walk-in Clinic and Newcomer Health Clinic will relocate from 50 Mundy Pond Road, St. John’s to 850 Topsail Road, Mount Pearl on June 1, 2026. The clinics will operate temporarily in the space that will be used for Urgent Care Centre (west) before returning to 50 Mundy Pond Road following renovations.

NL Health Services is advising the public that, effective June 1, the Community Walk-in Clinic and Newcomer Health Clinic will relocate from 50 Mundy Pond Road, St. John’s to 850 Topsail Road, Mount Pearl.

The Community Walk-in Clinic and Newcomer Health Clinic will operate temporarily in the space that will be used for Urgent Care Centre (west). This purpose of the relocation is to accommodate renovations at the 50 Mundy Pond Road site. The hours of operation will remain the same. Monday – Friday (8.00 a.m. – 8.00 a.m.) and Saturday (8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.).

Newcomer Health Clinic: Patients will be contacted directly regarding their appointments and will be reminded of the location change at that time. The Newcomer Health Clinic will return to 50 Mundy Pond Road following renovations. The clinics will continue to operate at 50 Mundy Pond Road until opening at the new location (850 Topsail Road) on June 1, 2026. For more information about bus routes, please visit the Urgent Care Centre (west) location.

Information around the opening date for Urgent Care Centre (west) at 850 Topsail Road, Mount Pearl will be shared with the public once finalized. St. John’s West/Mount Pearl Family Care Team: This Family Care Team also operates at 850 Topsail Road, Mount Pearl. There is no change in this clinic





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NL Health Services Community Walk-In Clinic Newcomer Health Clinic Relocation Urgent Care Centre

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