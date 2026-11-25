Premier Tony Wakeham and Minister Lela Evans lead a solemn ceremony at the Confederation Building on November 25 to honor victims of gender-based violence.

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador will hold a significant flag-raising and proclamation-signing event to officially launch the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, also recognized as the Purple Ribbon Campaign. This observance is designed to raise awareness and demonstrate solidarity with those affected by violence based on gender. The initiative serves as a critical platform for honoring the victims and supporting their families during this period of national reflection.

Key Officials Lead November 25 Ceremony

Premier Tony Wakeham will preside over the proceedings alongside Lela Evans, the Minister of Women and Gender Equality. They will be joined by the Honourable Helen Conway Ottenheimer, who serves as the Minister of Justice and Public Safety and will act as the emcee for the event. The trio represents a cross-departmental commitment to addressing the systemic issues surrounding gender-based violence within the province. Their presence underscores the government's dedication to tackling these challenges through coordinated policy and public engagement efforts.

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Honoring 21 Women Lost to Violence

The core of the ceremony involves paying tribute to 21 women and girls who have been lost due to gender-based violence. The families and friends of these victims will be formally recognized for their courage in sharing their personal experiences during the event. This act of remembrance is intended to humanize the statistics and highlight the profound personal toll of such violence. Attendees are encouraged to bring brightly colored flowers to place in memory of those who have died or have been impacted by these tragic events.

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Event Logistics at Confederation Building

The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 25, at 6:00 p.m. in the main lobby of the Confederation Building East Block. The public is invited to attend and witness the flag-raising and proclamation signing. For those driving, parking is available directly in front of the building as well as at the rear. These logistical arrangements ensure that attendees can access the venue with relative ease before the ceremony begins.

Accessibility and Livestream Details

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is ensuring the event is accessible to all community members. Attendees requiring accessibility accommodations can enter through the Public Gallery Entrance located at the back of the building. For those unable to attend in person, the Purple Ribbon ceremony will be livestreamed on the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador YouTube channel. The broadcast is set to start at 6:00 p.m., which corresponds to 5:30 p.m. in most of Labrador, allowing residents across the region to participate virtually.