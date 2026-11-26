NAPS officials announced the results of Project Backdrop, a 10-month operation that targeted illicit drug trafficking in remote First Nations communities, resulting in significant seizures and arrests.

The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, commonly known as NAPS, has officially concluded a major law enforcement initiative known as Project Backdrop. This extensive ten-month operation was specifically designed to dismantle illicit drug trafficking networks operating within and targeting remote First Nation communities across northwestern Ontario. The successful completion of this complex investigation has resulted in the seizure of nearly $4.35 million in narcotics and significant related assets.

Operation Details and Seized Assets

During a special news conference held on Thursday, November 26, at the NAPS general headquarters in Thunder Bay, officials detailed the substantial outcomes of Project Backdrop. The event was livestreamed on YouTube to ensure transparency and wide public reach. NAPS Detective Inspector Chris Eisenbach, NAPS Chief of Police Terry Armstrong, and Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler were the primary speakers addressing the media and the public regarding the results.

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According to the data released, police executed forty-two separate search warrants linked directly to Project Backdrop investigations. These coordinated actions led to the arrest of sixty-eight individuals across the jurisdiction. The suspects were drawn from thirty-four remote First Nations that NAPS serves, as well as from neighboring municipalities that have been identified as known hubs for drug trafficking operations in the region.

The magnitude of the seizure underscores the scale of the criminal enterprises targeted by the initiative. In addition to drugs valued at $4.358 million, authorities confiscated $315,000 in cash. The operation also resulted in the seizure of fifteen firearms and five vehicles used in the commission of crimes. Law enforcement laid a total of 172 charges against the arrested individuals.

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Intelligence Coordination and Partners

Project Backdrop was strategically led by the NAPS intelligence unit, which coordinated efforts with multiple provincial and federal law enforcement agencies. The police release highlighted that the Ontario Provincial Police community street crimes unit, the OPP Thunder Bay detachment, and the OPP Greenstone detachment were critical partners in the execution of the project.

Federal and specialized provincial support was also instrumental in the operation's success. The OPP Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit worked alongside the Canada Revenue Agency to ensure comprehensive enforcement actions. Additionally, the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario provided vital support for the investigation. This multi-agency collaboration was made possible through funding provided by the Ontario Government, specifically the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

The variety of substances seized indicates the diverse nature of the trafficking networks dismantled. Police recovered fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone, crystal meth, hydromorphone, morphine, and buprenorphine, also known as suboxone. These seizures represent a significant blow to the supply chains that deliver these harmful substances into vulnerable communities.

Community Impact and Future Implications

The conclusion of Project Backdrop marks a significant milestone in the ongoing effort to combat the opioid crisis and drug-related violence in northwestern Ontario. By targeting the financial assets and logistics of trafficking networks, the operation aims to disrupt the economic incentives driving these criminal activities. The involvement of Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler highlights the deep collaboration between law enforcement and First Nation leadership in addressing these public safety concerns.

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The arrests from thirty-four distinct communities demonstrate the widespread reach of these trafficking operations and the necessity for a coordinated regional response. The involvement of neighboring municipalities as hubs suggests that drug trafficking networks operate across jurisdictional boundaries, requiring sustained inter-agency cooperation. The 172 charges laid will proceed through the judicial system, holding offenders accountable for their roles in the distribution of illicit drugs.

For the residents of the remote First Nations served by NAPS, these results offer a tangible demonstration of law enforcement commitment to community safety. The seizure of over $315,000 in cash and numerous vehicles removes critical resources from the hands of criminal organizations. This financial disruption is intended to hinder the ability of traffickers to reinvest in their operations and continue targeting vulnerable populations.

Looking ahead, the data and intelligence gathered during Project Backdrop will likely inform future policing strategies in the region. The partnership with the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario and the OPP Asset Forfeiture Unit establishes a framework for handling complex, multi-jurisdictional criminal cases. Continued funding and support from the Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General remain essential for maintaining these high-level investigative capabilities.