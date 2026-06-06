Nipissing First Nation Public Works Rescues Orphaned Baby Moose After Mother Struck on Road

A baby moose was rescued by the Nipissing First Nation public works team after its mother was hit by a vehicle. The calf was transported to an animal rehabilitation center in Huntsville.Police urge drivers to remain vigilant in moose crossing areas.

Nipissing First Nation public works team rescued a baby moose over the weekend after its mother was struck by a vehicle. According to Hillary Shabogesic, communications manager for Nipissing First Nation , the team discovered the orphaned calf, which had likely been alone for nearly a full day.

A member of the public works crew collected the young moose, and the Nipissing First Nation Environmental Department arranged transportation to an animal rehabilitation center in Huntsville. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about wildlife-vehicle collisions in the region, particularly involving moose. The North Bay Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police are reminding drivers to stay alert in areas where moose crossings are common. Although warning signs mark high-risk zones, moose can appear unexpectedly even in areas with lower populations.

Various deterrents such as whistles, reflectors, and odor repellents have been tested, but none have provided a reliable solution. Ultimately, driver caution and attentiveness remain the most effective measures to prevent accidents. Moose pose a significant hazard on Ontario roads due to their size and behavior, and collisions can result in severe injuries or fatalities. The rescue underscores the importance of community response and coordination between local departments and wildlife rehabilitation services.

Nipissing First Nation's prompt action helped ensure the calf's survival and reflects a commitment to environmental stewardship. As development and traffic increase in northern Ontario, interactions between humans and wildlife are likely to become more frequent. Ongoing education about safe driving practices in moose country is essential for reducing risks to both motorists and animals





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Nipissing First Nation Baby Moose Rescue Wildlife Collision Ontario Moose Hazard Animal Rehabilitation

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