Nintendo Net Profit Rises 11% as First-Half Sales Fall 12%

Nintendo's April-September net profit rose 11% to 220.9 billion yen while sales slipped 12% to 966 billion yen, with full-year forecasts held steady.

Japanese video-game maker Nintendo reported on Thursday that its net profit rose 11% in the first half of its fiscal year, even though its sales declined over the same six-month period. Nintendo's profit for April to September reached 220.9 billion yen, or $1.4 billion, up from nearly 199 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

Nintendo's sales during the six months slipped 12% to 966 billion yen. The results show that the Kyoto-based company, which is listed in Tokyo, earned more on lower revenue during the first half of the current fiscal year.

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How Nintendo Software Sales Shaped the First Half

Nintendo said its game software lineup drove much of the period's performance. Star Fox and Splatoon Raiders, both released during the April to September window, sold briskly.

Earlier releases also kept selling well. Nintendo said Mario Kart World was still in demand months after its launch, which helped support the company's revenue during the period.

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Companies like Nintendo typically record their biggest sales during the Christmas and New Year gift-giving seasons. Because those seasons fall in the second half of the fiscal year, the first-half figures do not capture that peak. Nintendo did not provide a breakdown of its quarterly details.

Full-Year Forecast and Industry Pressures

Nintendo kept its full-year projections unchanged for the fiscal year ending in March 2027. The company still expects a profit of 310 billion yen for the year, which would be down nearly 27% from the previous fiscal year.

For the same fiscal year, Nintendo forecasts sales of 2 trillion yen, a decline of 11%. The company did not revise either figure in its Thursday report, meaning the outlook remains the same as before the first-half results were published.

Nintendo faces the same industry-wide challenges as other technology companies. The company is dealing with a shortage of computer chips and rising prices, both linked to the recent global boom in artificial intelligence.

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What the Results Mean for Players and Investors

The combination of higher profit and lower sales suggests that Nintendo is keeping costs under control while its hit titles continue to attract buyers. For investors, the unchanged forecast signals that management expects the second half to be a key period for the company's finances.

For consumers, the chip shortage and higher component prices could affect the cost of consoles and related hardware. Nintendo's full-year results, which will cover the period through March 2027, will show whether its current software lineup can offset the expected decline in annual profit and sales.